FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVAL
Roseburg City offices will be closed for Veterans Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has announced city buildings will close Friday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Officials say Roseburg city parks will be open to the public and the library will be open Saturday, November 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Firefighters and...
KVAL
Caris Pharmacy opens second location in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Back in June, Caris Pharmacy opened up its first location in Veneta, filling a need for those in the area after other local pharmacies closed their doors due to staffing shortages. As of six weeks ago, Caris Pharmacy has expanded, opening up a second location...
KVAL
Benton County to offer updated COVID-19 bivalent booster at upcoming vaccine events
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Health Department says updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters will be made available to everyone 5 years and older at upcoming vaccine events. No appointment is needed, boosters will be given out as supplies last. Officials say the updated vaccine has been approved for...
KVAL
Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
KVAL
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
KVAL
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
KVAL
Senior dogs arrive in Oregon from California looking to find new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Pet Rescue Pilots, a California-based non-profit, began Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month by flying 20 senior dogs 856 miles, all the way from Los Angeles to Eugene. The flight was funded by The Grey Muzzle Organization, a nonprofit organization that wants to ensure that senior...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
KVAL
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
KVAL
Saving Grace holds no-fee adoption event for cats; issues 'urgent plea' for foster homes
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is waiving the adoption fee for currently available cats through Saturday, November 11 in anticipation of taking on 80 cats from one location in the coming weeks. All cats and kittens up for adoption during the fee waived adoption event will...
KVAL
Oregon volleyball beats Washington State
Another Ducks team dominating this weekend, Oregon volleyball took down #19 Washington on Friday. But could they sweep the weekend with a win against Washington State?. Hannah Pukis faced her old team for the first time this season after coming back from an injury. 1-Washington State takes Set 1, but...
KVAL
Ducks showcase creativity on offense in rout of Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — An offensive lineman scoring the first points of the game. A quarterback with a touchdown reception. A linebacker with a rushing touchdown. Oregon football could do no wrong Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, putting 49 points on the board and allowing just one touchdown as the Ducks start the month of November with a lopsided pac-12 victory over Colorado.
KVAL
UO's Christian Gonzalez shines against former team
EUGENE, Ore. — The latest AP college football poll just dropped. The Ducks moved up to No. 6, while their next opponent, Washington, re-entered the rankings at No. 24. We're going to have all week to preview that rivalry game. This time, we’re looking back on Saturday and, specifically,...
