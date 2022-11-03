Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Knicks: Boston Sets Franchise Record for Threes and Saves Its Best Quarter for Final Frame
View the original article to see embedded media. Jaylen Brown generated a game-high 30 points, Jayson Tatum provided 26, Sam Hauser delivered a career-high 17, and the Celtics were at their best in the fourth quarter, keeping the Knicks at arm's length as they closed out a 133-118 win. As...
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Lakers Rumors: Should L.A. Trade Anthony Davis?
During today's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Simmons and Kevin O'Connor discussed your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight Season From Hell. Simmons reported that some chatter had insinuated that oft-injured 6'10" star big man Anthony Davis could be had in a trade. Frankly, given his escalating injury issues, one wonders what exactly the appetite for Davis is at this point.
David Stockton prepared to give the Fort Wayne Mad Ants playmaking at the point guard position
FORT WAYNE — The first thought that crosses the mind of many when they see David Stockton's name is about his father, John, a 10-time NBA All-Star and Hall Of Famer. David is aware of that, and having his dad as a resource has been helpful for the point guard during his own career.
Paul Pierce Says Kawhi Leonard Isn’t Held ‘Accountable Enough’
View the original article to see embedded media. Over the past few years, NBA fans have become accustomed to seeing Kawhi Leonard miss time due to injury, an unfortunate trend Paul Pierce believes has been largely brushed aside by the masses. The 2022–23 campaign has brought more of the same...
Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100
The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.
Pelicans-Pacers Live Game Thread
View the original article to see embedded media. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
76ers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Monday
Monday marks the start of another week for the Philadelphia 76ers. One week ago, the Sixers wrapped up their four-game road trip on a high note as they picked up a victory against the Washington Wizards for the third-straight game. Unfortunately, the win streak was snapped two nights later. In...
Miami Heat Still Lacking At The Power Forward Position
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nov. 5 game between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks was the best game of the night as the Celtics hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers. But the one element that stood out to many was the Celtics’ forward Sam Hauser....
After Loss to Knicks, What’s the Latest on Joel Embiid?
When the Philadelphia 76ers faced the New York Knicks on Friday night, they missed both of their All-Stars. James Harden’s absence was expected, as the star guard suffered a tendon strain in his right foot against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. As for Joel Embiid, his playing status was...
Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Has ‘No Timetable’ For Return
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has played just two games this season after returning on opening night from an ACL tear that was suffered in the 2021 playoffs. After missing the entire 2021-22 season, Leonard came back for just two games, and has been sidelined since. The team is being very vague about the nature of his injury, still listing his absence as "injury management."
