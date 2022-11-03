Read full article on original website
Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races
Some of Wyoming’s most competitive and politicized contests are to control public education at the local level. Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts across the state are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled.
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
