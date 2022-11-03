ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

capcity.news

Unprecedented participation, partisanship define school board races

Some of Wyoming’s most competitive and politicized contests are to control public education at the local level. Once sleepy school board races in Wyoming are no more. School districts across the state are flush with candidates, many of whom are running out of frustration with how the pandemic was handled.
capcity.news

Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
