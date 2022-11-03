Read full article on original website
Missouri NAACP says passing Amendment 3 will not diversify marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote "No" on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse.
Monday Forecast
Many questions St. Charles County Ambulance District …. The new tax measure on the ballot for Election Day in St. Charles County is raising questions for many. Missouri U.S. Senate candidates make final pitch …. The day before Election Day led to several campaign stops for two candidates competing to...
FEMA disaster recover assistance ends in Missouri Monday, Nov. 7
Monday, November 7 is the last day for people on the Missouri side of the river who were impacted by July's massive flooding to apply for federal assistance.
DroneFOX: Spanish Lake
A beautiful look at Spanisk Lake, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
Human remains found in West Sullivan, Mo.
An investigation is underway after authorities spotted and confirmed human remains Friday in Crawford County.
Monday's Trending Topics
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri NAACP is asking voters to vote "No" on Amendment 3 saying legalizing marijuana will not the industry more diverse. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Listening for …. Take a walk through this world, and you will hear a lot of noise. The question is:...
Homes near O’Fallon, Missouri shopping center evacuated after gas line rupture
Approximately a dozen homes were evacuated Monday afternoon in O'Fallon, Missouri following a gas line rupture.
Hancock & Kelley: Poll shows Schmitt w/ double-digit lead in Senate race
We begin with the top race on the ballot for all of our Missouri voters out there: the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. The latest Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll numbers show Schmitt with a 12-point lead.
Black Jack man accused of killing sister
A 69-year-old Black Jack man is in jail Monday evening for allegedly strangling his sister during an altercation in his home.
Missouri NAACP asks voters to vote "no" on marijuana amendment
Missouri NAACP asks voters to vote "no" on marijuana amendment.
Local filmmaker produces award-winning documentary on music industry
Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit song "If Loving You Is Wrong, I Don't Want to Be Right.".
Hancock & Kelley: Latest poll numbers in Mo. US Senate race, election day predictions
ST. LOUIS – We begin with the top race on the ballot for all of our Missouri voters out there: the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine. The latest Nexstar/Emerson College/The Hill poll numbers show Schmitt with a 12-point lead. Also...
