ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Sen. Warren says she has a ‘real problem’ with Elon Musk following Twitter takeover

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"I don’t think any billionaire ought to be the one who has that kind of power."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0adS_0ixwQ3eA00
Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C. on, Sept. 22, 2022. Al Drago/Bloomberg

Senator Elizabeth Warren is continuing her criticism of Elon Musk. For years, the Massachusetts senator called out the world’s richest man, and those critiques intensified with Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter.

Speaking on “The Late Show” Wednesday, Warren told host Stephen Colbert that she is opposed to the social media platform being owned by anyone with the level of power and riches held by Musk.

“I don’t think any billionaire ought to be the one who has that kind of power, to decide how Americans, how people around the world get a chance to talk to each other,” Warren said. “I got a real problem with him.”

The senator has long been a vocal opponent of billionaires, positioning herself as someone who pushes for strong regulations on Big Tech.

Twitter is “most used to promulgate political idea and argument,” Colbert said, bringing up the topic of who should be making the decisions that determine what content is posted on the platform.

Warren described how she sees the calculus at play behind those decisions.

“Somebody is going to make the decisions about what we see on Twitter. It can be made out in the open, it can be made in public, it can be made by a commission… or it could be made by one billionaire in a very dark room based on whatever is running around in the middle of his head,” she said.

Asked if she was “blue check verified” by Colbert, Warren responded by saying “I just don’t care.” Both her accounts are verified at the moment.

Musk recently made headlines by announcing his plans to make blue check verifications available to those who pay a monthly subscription fee.

This is not the first time Warren has been critical of Musk. When the deal was first announced this spring, Warren said in a Twitter post that it was “dangerous for democracy,” and that “billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else.”

Much of her criticism of Musk stems from reporting that showed he paid no federal income taxes in recent years. When Musk was named by Time magazine as the publication’s “Person of the Year” in 2021, Warren pushed on Twitter to change tax laws so that Musk “will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.

Warren is not the only progressive politician who has been critical of Musk recently. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter that Musk’s plan to charge for blue check verification was nothing more than a “billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that ‘free speech’ is actually a $8/mo subscription plan.”

“Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8,” Musk replied.

Comments / 109

Sting
3d ago

I ,me,myself. she doesn't even say she from Massachusetts anymore. why is she my senator? she need to go. who cares about Twitter? fix the heating oil problem

Reply
66
sbla
3d ago

you don't think a millionaire should have the ability to control speech, you have no problem with one political controlling someone's speech though...interesting how the hypocrits are complaining about their own hypocrisy

Reply
32
RedWave
3d ago

She’s hypocrisy amplified. She’s nervous as are most Dems nationwide, and rightfully so. They’ve unlawfully controlled the narrative for quite some time now, and now they will be subjects of factual fact checking! Such sweet victory for all who truly respect the first amendment, and those who understand that whether you agree or not you must respect this very important constitutional right.

Reply
24
Related
The Independent

Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy