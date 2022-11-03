Read full article on original website
Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
State College
Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe
Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
Pennsylvania school has 48 kids and teachers out sick with an unexplained sickness
UNITYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute in central Pennsylvania over the weekend led to a triple homicide and a shootout with state police that ended with the death of the suspect. Officials in Lycoming County said troopers responding at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a female shooting victim in […]
Football players linked to locker room vandalism will be held accountable: Pa. district
Officials from the Selinsgrove School District pledged to rectify “any and all wrongdoings” by their high school football team after some players were accused of vandalizing their opponent’s locker room after a playoff win Friday night. District officials on Monday said they were investigating the “locker room...
State College
Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Jean Tuggy Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
BELLEFONTE — A Centre County jury on Monday delivered a guilty verdict for the man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 60-year-old Pine Grove Mills woman. After about three hours hours of deliberation following a trial that spanned five and a half days, the jury of eight women and four men found 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder for killing Jean Tuggy on on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home.
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
Onward State
State College Borough Hosting November 3 Forum On Police Response To Penn State Protest
The State College Borough’s Community Oversight Board (COB) is hosting an open forum to discuss the police response to the October 24 protest at Penn State. “The COB wishes to provide community members an opportunity to express their views on or experiences regarding the law enforcement response,” the borough’s website says.
Altoona High honors former students who died in war
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
Police ID Harrisburg Man, 29, Killed During Weekend Argument
Police have identified the 29-year-old Harrisburg man killed during an argument in Shippensburg this weekend. Milton D. Washington and the gunman got into an argument at the intersection of N. Queen Street and Coover Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.
Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant
Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP […]
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
local21news.com
'Agitated & angry:' PSU community in uproar in wake of cancelled Proud Boys event, protest
State College, PA (WJAC) — Repercussions and frustrations continue in the wake of last month's event at Penn State involving the controversial group the Proud Boys. On Thursday night, many of those frustrations were expressed at a meeting in State College. “What you are hearing in this room, from...
Community members voice frustration at forum on police response over Penn State protest
“In order for justice to happen or any restorative practices, there has to be acknowledgment and accountability in multiple spaces, from the university to where we are tonight, and no one wants to take accountability.”
Pa. Police shot at during shooting investigation
JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday. Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of […]
Healthy relationships: Centre Safe has a new leader, same goals in helping victims and survivors
Jennifer Pencek started this month as the new executive director of Centre Safe.
Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports
Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
