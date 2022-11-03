ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WTAJ

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
State College

Missing State High Student Has Been Located and Is Safe

Update: Musa Elsaid has been located and is in no danger, according to an email from the State College Area School District. Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Man Charged in 2016 Killing of Jean Tuggy Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

BELLEFONTE — A Centre County jury on Monday delivered a guilty verdict for the man charged in the 2016 shooting death of a 60-year-old Pine Grove Mills woman. After about three hours hours of deliberation following a trial that spanned five and a half days, the jury of eight women and four men found 35-year-old Christopher Kowalski guilty but mentally ill on the charge of first-degree murder for killing Jean Tuggy on on Jan. 20, 2016 at her Irion Street home.
PINE GROVE MILLS, PA
WTAJ

Altoona High honors former students who died in war

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former Altoona Area High School students who lost their lives during their military service will be honored in an upcoming dedication. Taking place in the AAHS Main Lobby Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. will be a dedication for the “Honoring our Fallen” memorial wall. The dedication can be done with large thanks to […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant

Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
MONTGOMERY, PA
News Channel 34

Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning.   When troopers from PSP […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. Police shot at during shooting investigation

JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday. Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Two central Pa. men die in separate vehicle accidents: reports

Two fatal crashes took place in Snyder County this weekend, according to The Sunbury Daily Item. Lance U. Sensenig, 29, of Winfield, died following a one-car accident on Penns Drive in Monroe Township on Friday evening and John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died Saturday morning in a crash along Route 522 in Middlecreek Township, state police at Selinsgrove reported.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Woman Accused of Threatening School Official

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is facing charges for allegedly threatening a school official. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Rachel Ann Marshall in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Tuesday, November 1. According to a criminal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

