Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Online Scammers and their victims.
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock move
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San Antonio
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Police say Joanna Luna was last seen just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 20 at a home off Spring Dale Drive near Babcock Road on the Northwest Side. Joanna is...
Two people escape heavy Northside house fire
SAN ANTONIO – Two people nearly escape heavy Northside house fire. The Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Floral Ridge at 12:34 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading more. Two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate safely. Fire crews were able to get inside and make sure no one else was inside.
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances
SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
Help us collect one million pounds of food for our Food4SA campaign
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food4SA campaign is in full swing. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food. Right now, we are about 10 percent of our goal. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and Security Service locations.
Officials prepare for Election Day across town
SAN ANTONIO – Over at the election’s office Saturday morning, deputy registrars and personnel picked up equipment needed for voting centers. An election official said voters have more options up-coming on Tuesday. "Voting centers on election day, people can vote anywhere. They don’t have to vote in their...
Downtown Lights Up with Art, Music at Luminaria
This year's outdoor contemporary arts festival will light up the Tobin Center and Travis Park with digital art, music, and more! Yadhira Lozano gives the details on this year's event and featured musician Nicky Diamonds plays a preview from his festival set.
The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community
SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
Block Walk to Get Out the Vote for critical Democratic races
SAN ANTONIO - Election Day is a couple of days away, and some state and local democrats held a huge Get Out the Vote Block Walk on the Southside. They were joined by Beto O’Rouke and Greg Casar who is the democratic nominee for Texas' Congressional District 35. The...
