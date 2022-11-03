American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin’s airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.

The seasonal route will operate daily from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport between March 1 and Sept. 5, 2023.

Flights will depart Austin at 9 a.m. and arrive in Panama City at 11:01 a.m. Return flights leave at 11:40 a.m. and arrive at AUS at 2:09 p.m.

The route is already offered by Southwest Airlines , which resumed seasonal service back in March.

The new nonstop is the 12th new route from AUS announced by American this year. Other new destinations include Cozumel and Montego Bay, Jamaica .

American has announced several new flights from Austin to Florida this year. Service to Destin/Fort Walton Beach began in June. Flights to Sarasota are set to take off later this month, while flights to Fort Myers are scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Meanwhile, 32 new routes from AUS have been launched or announced by several airlines since the start of the year. New international destinations include Amsterdam , Frankfurt , Vancouver and Monterrey .

American continues to be the second-largest airline operating at AUS in terms of passenger totals. From January to September this year, more than 4 million passengers boarded an American flight out of Austin, accounting for about 26% of all passengers.

Over the past few months, passenger totals at AUS have consistently been about double what the airline saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only Southwest has flown more passengers from AUS this year, carrying more than 5.9 million people between January and September.

