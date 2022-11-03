BUCKSPORT – Saturday was a historic day for Bucksport girls soccer- with their 2-1 win over Maranacook, the Bucks took home their first Gold Ball in program history. With the win, Bucksport capped off a perfect 18-0 season, to bring home the girls’ Class C State Championship for the first time ever. After losing 5-0 to Maranacook in the states game last year, they say the win felt pretty good in terms of redemption, and being able to grab the trophy and run it down to the fans is something they will never forget.

