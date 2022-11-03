Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Bucksport girls soccer reacts to winning program’s first ever state championship
BUCKSPORT – Saturday was a historic day for Bucksport girls soccer- with their 2-1 win over Maranacook, the Bucks took home their first Gold Ball in program history. With the win, Bucksport capped off a perfect 18-0 season, to bring home the girls’ Class C State Championship for the first time ever. After losing 5-0 to Maranacook in the states game last year, they say the win felt pretty good in terms of redemption, and being able to grab the trophy and run it down to the fans is something they will never forget.
foxbangor.com
Eagles heading to NCAA for first time since 2014, looking for first tournament win ever
BANGOR – For the first time in eight years, Husson men’s soccer punched a ticket to the Division III NCAA Tournament. The Eagles rode a perfect conference record into the postseason, and captured a NAC East Championship two Saturdays ago. This past weekend, a Will Feldman goal in overtime broke what had been a scoreless championship game against SUNY Delhi, and led Husson to a 1-0 victory, a conference title, and a berth in the NCAA’s. The team says that with all of the effort they have put in these past two seasons- that win meant a lot.
foxbangor.com
Skowhegan captures 21st state championship in program history, 3-2 win over Cheverus
OAKLAND – It was a historic day for Skowhegan Field Hockey, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 3-2 victory over Cheverus and capture their 21st state title in program history. Layla Conway scored first for the Riverhawks, giving them a 1-0 lead. But Cheverus would tack...
foxbangor.com
Lawrence wins program’s first field hockey state championship, 1-0 over Freeport
OAKLAND – Maddie Niles broke the score open in the Class B Field Hockey state championship game, and it was the only goal her Bulldogs would need to take a 1-0 victory and their first field hockey state championship ever. With just over a minute remaining in the first...
foxbangor.com
North Yarmouth Academy defeats Penobscot Valley and Madawaska, sweeps Class D soccer state finals
DEERING – It was a big day for North Yarmouth Academy soccer on Saturday, taking home both Class D Gold Balls over the northern champions. NYA girls were victorious in a big way, taking an 8-0 victory over PVHS. For the boys, they trailed 1-0 to Madawaska, before tying the game before the break and taking an early second half lead. They would go onto win 2-1.
foxbangor.com
Bucksport rides hot first half to Class C Gold Ball win over Maranacook
HAMPDEN – Two early goals for Bucksport gave them the momentum they needed to capture the program’s first ever Gold Ball. Freshman Addison Goss would nail the Bucks’ first goal to make it 1-0 23 minutes into the game. Senior Alyx Frazell would hit the second goal of the first half for the Bucks to make it 2-0 with just over 10 minutes to play until the break.
foxbangor.com
Hermon falls in overtime to Yarmouth behind hat trick from Ava Feeley
HAMPDEN – Despite trailing 2-0 early on, Yarmouth fought back to tie things in the first half, and would eventually take a 3-2 victory in the second overtime period. Natalie Tardie and Lyndsee Reed got the ball rolling for the Hawks, with Reed’s header in the first half making it a 2-0 Hermon lead.
foxbangor.com
UMaine kicks off Veterans Week
ORONO — The University of Maine kicked off its Veterans Week events Monday. The week-long celebration commenced with a flag-raising ceremony to honor local veterans and a student veteran barbecue on campus. The events are organized by the Office of Veterans Education and Transition Services to honor the university’s...
foxbangor.com
Hermon’s Pottle Field referendum question
HERMON– Hermon residents will be voting to decide if funding to renew a athletic field should be approved. Voters previously approved the upgrades in the 2021 primary but with the cost of the project now higher than expected, the school committee and town council decided that voters should have a second chance to decide.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Decades before legalization, before Purple Panty Droppers and Meatbreath, before Silver Haze and Mother of Cherries, there was Burnham RedEye, a legendary strain of cannabis grown in Burnham, Maine. High Times featured Burnham RedEye twice as its centerfold. David Letterman referenced it during a Late Show monologue that briefly put Central Maine on the then still-illicit national cannabis map. According to those in the know, Burnham RedEye held its own alongside Alaska’s Matanuska Thunder Fuck and Humboldt County California’s world-renown cultivars.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Band is Back
BANGOR — New England’s oldest continuous community band is back to indoor performances. After a brief hiatus dues to covid-19 the Bangor band is back in the peaks auditorium at Bangor High School for their Harvest Concert. The Bangor band has a rich history of concerts for the...
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
Would You Like To See A Locally Owned Steakhouse In Bangor?
There are lots of great choices for local food here in the Bangor area, but one thing seems to be missing. With all due respect to the amazing Longhorn Steakhouse on Hogan Road in Bangor, it is a national chain restaurant, so that got us thinking about whether or not a locally owned business focused on serving up delicious steaks would work here in the area.
Maine sees new records set with unusually high temps in November
PORTLAND, Maine — Record high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday. In Caribou, the temperature hit 73 degrees, breaking the previous record for the date of 67, set in 1982. In Bangor, the high was also 73 degrees, breaking the previous record of 71, set in 1938.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Pizza Shops in Bangor Maine
If you're in Bangor, Maine, and looking for a good pizza restaurant, you might want to try Angelo's Pizzeria. It offers a wide selection of Italian pizzas, plus delivery services. This restaurant provides efficient service, reasonable prices, and a spectacular ambiance. The restaurant has received good reviews and is a local favorite.
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 23-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 24. Shawn Jones, 35, of Belfast, was arrested for...
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
foxbangor.com
Many streets with road work in Bangor this week
BANGOR– Many streets in Bangor will be closed or have delays due to construction this week. City Paving will continue today on the following streets:. Hancock St from the intersection of Washington street to Oak St. Washington Street from Oak St to Hancock Street. There will be significant traffic...
WMTW
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager is charged in connection with investigations into recent shootings. The 15-year-old was arrested Friday after, police claim, a gun and ammunition were found during a home search. On Oct. 9, a man called 911 to say he had been shot in the stomach.
