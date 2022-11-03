ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qH5iI_0ixwPFBq00

The former Duke coach retired after the 2021–22 season after 47 years of coaching college basketball.

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski appears to be embracing retirement.

On the first episode of season 18 of his radio show on SiriusXM Radio titled Basketball and Beyond with Mike Krzyzewski , which dropped on Thursday, Coach K admitted that he doesn’t really miss coaching after his 47-year career ended back in April.

“I’m happy, busy and excited about the show,” Krzyzewski said. “... I don’t miss the coaching.”

This response shocked Krzyzewski’s co-host, Dave Sims, and prompted him to asked the retired coach if he expected to be this done with coaching so soon after his retirement.

“It’s more immediate, otherwise if I had doubts, I wouldn’t have done it,” Krzyzewski said. “So, I was sure, and I’m still sure. The other thing is Jon Scheyer’s doing a great job, and trying to help him as much as I can. But, that transition can be tough I think if you don’t have other things. You have to have something.”

With this response, Coach K shot down any rumors from the offseason of his possible return to the college basketball coaching landscape, even though he immediately told the world that he was “done with the coaching part” of basketball back in April.

More CBB Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, go to Blue Devil Country .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC Basketball Enters Second Season of NIL with FanBox

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Several days before their season opener, six North Carolina basketball players gathered in the Smith Center's Hall of Champions area Thursday afternoon to each sign more than 1,000 items, including posters and trading cards. This is Carolina Basketball in year two of the name, image and likeness (NIL) era.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chronicle

Duke women’s basketball overcomes foul trouble to notch season-opening win against North Carolina A&T

There are good wins and there are bad wins. But on the bright side for Duke, every win counts the same. Duke rode a 10-0 opening run to beat North Carolina A&T 77-57 at midday Monday. Behind a full-court press, improved transition offense and some new transfers showing out, the Blue Devils improved to a 3-0 mark in season-openers under head coach Kara Lawson. But foul trouble plagued Duke; center Kennedy Brown fouled out only three minutes into the fourth quarter, four more Blue Devils finished with at least three fouls and nearly 60% of North Carolina A&T’s points came at the line as Duke surpassed its previous single-game fouls record.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky

Gonzaga, North Carolina, and Kentucky headlined 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Gonzaga, Kentucky, and North Carolina also dominate 247Sports' preseason All-American selections. Five members of 247Sports' college basketball team were included in the vote. A first-place vote was worth two points, and a second-place vote was...
LEXINGTON, KY
BlueDevilCountry

Will Dereck Lively II play against Jacksonville?

Except for brief highlights from summer intrasquad scrimmages, Duke basketball fans have yet to witness freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead in action on a court while donning Blue Devil gear. Both missed the Blue-White game at Countdown to Craziness and the exhibition win over ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren on Wake Forest victory: 'That was an awesome win'

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State gets their revenge against Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons outlasting Wake Forest by a final score of 30-21. The Wolfpack move to 7-2 (3-2 ACC) following tonights victory. The home win streak stays alive and extends to 16 games which is tied for the longest in program history.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Giglio: That was NC State living its best life

It’s right to celebrate NC State’s performance in a 30-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night. The defense was buzzing and was dominant throughout, starting with the linebackers with four sacks and ending with secondary with three interceptions. M.J. Morris is a promising new quarterback who has...
RALEIGH, NC
und.com

Irish Fall to NC State in Four

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell in a tough four-set battle to NC State on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Purcell Pavilion. After falling in set one, the Irish were able to claim the second set, but fell in sets three and four to the Wolfpack (20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 23-25).
SOUTH BEND, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash

Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
FERRUM, VA
WRAL

NC State takes a day off after 3 student suicides

Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes, assignments or exams are scheduled. Instead, students are encourages to take a break, focus on their health or participate in free Wellness Day activities. Thursday, Nov. 3 is Wellness Day at North Carolina State University. No classes,...
WBTW News13

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag brunch

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by an appearance of the Proud Boys extremist group. The event at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp, an attorney and army veteran, is the executive director of Combat Sexual Assault, […]
SANFORD, NC
CNN

For both parties, North Carolina Senate race is pivotal for 2022 – and 2024

CNN — Ted Cruz and Dave Matthews headlined campaign rallies within a short drive of each other in Raleigh, North Carolina, last week. Matthews peppered his hour-long set at a get-out-the-vote concert for Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley with aphorisms like, “Sometimes when I look at the way things are right now, it’s the difference between decent people and bananas.”
RALEIGH, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy