Coach K Makes Honest But Surprising Admission About Coaching

Former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski appears to be embracing retirement.

On the first episode of season 18 of his radio show on SiriusXM Radio titled Basketball and Beyond with Mike Krzyzewski , which dropped on Thursday, Coach K admitted that he doesn’t really miss coaching after his 47-year career ended back in April.

“I’m happy, busy and excited about the show,” Krzyzewski said. “... I don’t miss the coaching.”

This response shocked Krzyzewski’s co-host, Dave Sims, and prompted him to asked the retired coach if he expected to be this done with coaching so soon after his retirement.

“It’s more immediate, otherwise if I had doubts, I wouldn’t have done it,” Krzyzewski said. “So, I was sure, and I’m still sure. The other thing is Jon Scheyer’s doing a great job, and trying to help him as much as I can. But, that transition can be tough I think if you don’t have other things. You have to have something.”

With this response, Coach K shot down any rumors from the offseason of his possible return to the college basketball coaching landscape, even though he immediately told the world that he was “done with the coaching part” of basketball back in April.

