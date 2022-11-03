Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Grant softball signing
Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
kalb.com
Week 10 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football regular season is over but we still have a “Cool” play of the week. This week’s winner was Bunkie’s Kyle Johnson, who intercepted the Tiger’s pass and took it 100 yards for the score.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs
All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
kalb.com
Playoff Preview: St. Mary’s players joins Sportsnite ahead of postseason
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The St. Mary’s Tigers are out to prove in 2022 that the last two seasons that ended in a first round exit in the playoffs does not define what they are capable of this season. After losing the season opener, the Tigers have won eight...
kalb.com
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Veterans Day 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day! We want to honor our veterans in the Cenla community. Send us photos of your veterans in the album below. Just click the “Add Media” button.
kalb.com
Playoff Preview: ASH, Menard & Peabody will open championship journeys on the road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is playoff time, and on Friday, the Menard Eagles, ASH Trojans and Peabody Warhorses will have to start their road to the dome away from their home field. The ASH Trojans had a roller coaster of a season, opening up on a two-game losing streak,...
kalb.com
Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
kalb.com
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
KNOE TV8
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
kalb.com
Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
kalb.com
Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
kalb.com
New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
KPLC TV
Hunter safety concerns raised after death in Vernon Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent death of a hunter in Vernon Parish due to a tree stand accident has raised concerns about proper hunter safety measures. Hunter Justin Lanclos said outside of a tree collapsing, the chances of injury while hunting are slim to none. “The first reaction...
Natchitoches Times
JOHNNIE RAY YOUNG
Johnnie was born to Margaret Conday and Sye Young Jan. 8, 1953 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 69. He was raised in Melrose. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. Resolution/Remarks will be given at the Repast after burial.
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
kalb.com
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Comments / 0