Natchitoches, LA

kalb.com

Grant softball signing

Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Week 10 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football regular season is over but we still have a “Cool” play of the week. This week’s winner was Bunkie’s Kyle Johnson, who intercepted the Tiger’s pass and took it 100 yards for the score.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Brackets set for LHSAA football playoffs

All three Lincoln Parish high school football teams are playoff bound. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released the brackets for all eight classifications late Sunday morning and Ruston High, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep now officially know their immediate future for Week No. 1 of the playoffs. More details...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

SUBMIT PHOTOS: Veterans Day 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day! We want to honor our veterans in the Cenla community. Send us photos of your veterans in the album below. Just click the “Add Media” button.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Vexus Fiber begins construction in Alexandria, Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to its symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
COLFAX, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll beats Union

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Norris Guillot Jr. reflects on Alexandria man killed by RPSO deputy

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with gun on campus

A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
GRAMBLING, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary on Construction Road

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that happened on October 11 on Construction Road around 6:50 a.m. RPSO said two people burglarized the home, causing damage to two doors and two windows. If you have any information on this crime, please...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

New details released for deputy-involved shooting in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police has released new details concerning a deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Alexandria on Sunday, Nov. 6. The shooting involved a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy and resulted in the death of Derrick J. Kittling, 45, of Alexandria. According to LSP’s investigation, an...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Hunter safety concerns raised after death in Vernon Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The recent death of a hunter in Vernon Parish due to a tree stand accident has raised concerns about proper hunter safety measures. Hunter Justin Lanclos said outside of a tree collapsing, the chances of injury while hunting are slim to none. “The first reaction...
VERNON PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

JOHNNIE RAY YOUNG

Johnnie was born to Margaret Conday and Sye Young Jan. 8, 1953 and passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 26, 2022, at the age of 69. He was raised in Melrose. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony Catholic Church Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery. Resolution/Remarks will be given at the Repast after burial.
MELROSE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
TIOGA, LA

