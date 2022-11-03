Read full article on original website
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons top LeTourneau in season opener
NATCHITOCHES – After dispatching some early jitters in the opening game of the 2022-23 season, Northwestern State used bursts of offense in during the middle part of the game to pick up the 79-34 win against LeTourneau on Monday night. "We've got a lot of things we want to...
nsudemons.com
Demons fight defensively, fall to No. 24/25 Texas Tech in season opener
Box Score LUBBOCK, Texas – The Northwestern State men's basketball team checked off a few items on its to-do list against No. 24/25 Texas Tech in the season opener Monday night. The Demons started fast and forced turnovers throughout, but the Big 12 Conference member Red Raiders utilized their...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons look to start next step in season opener
NATCHITCOHES – Northwestern State women's basketball begins the 2022-23 season on Monday night against LeTourneau inside Prather Coliseum. While the excitement of a new season permeates the team and the arena, as it always does this time of year, the season and home opener is just the first hurdle in a season where the Lady Demons hope to take another step forward in the program as a whole.
nsudemons.com
Herrington, Patterson, Sarkodie named Demon Brothers Booster Club Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES – A record-setting performance and a conference-awarded one top the list of the Demon Brothers Booster Club Players of the Week, presented by Allegiance HealthCare. Wide receiver Zach Patterson earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after setting a Northwestern State single-game record with 15 receptions in Saturday's...
nsudemons.com
Complete-game efforts helps Demons dump Lions, stay unbeaten in SLC play
COMMERCE, Texas – In a game where a Northwestern State offensive record fell, it was the Purple Swarm defense's performance that set the tone. The Demons pitched a second-half shutout and utilized a career-high four touchdowns from quarterback Zachary Clement to roll to a 41-14 victory at Southland Conference newcomer Texas A&M-Commerce.
nsudemons.com
Herrington collects Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor
NATCHITOCHES – PJ Herrington called his performance against Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday one of the most complete of his career. The Southland Conference agreed. Herrington took home his first career Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week award Monday for his stat-stuffing performance in the Demons' 41-14 win against Texas A&M-Commerce.
nsudemons.com
Demons tip off Corey Gipson era at Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Ahead of his first game as a collegiate head basketball coach, Corey Gipson established a culture of brotherhood and love. That said, the Northwestern State men's basketball team also has a love for competition that finally will be displayed Monday night at 8 p.m. when the Demons tip off the 2022-23 season at No. 24/25 Texas Tech.
