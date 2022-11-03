NATCHITCOHES – Northwestern State women's basketball begins the 2022-23 season on Monday night against LeTourneau inside Prather Coliseum. While the excitement of a new season permeates the team and the arena, as it always does this time of year, the season and home opener is just the first hurdle in a season where the Lady Demons hope to take another step forward in the program as a whole.

