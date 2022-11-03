Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Georgia leaders provide update on gang crackdown initiatives
ATLANTA — Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit, which formed earlier this year, has charged close to 50 alleged gang members and related criminals with crimes, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and others at the State Capitol to...
'Less than 24 hours later I was fired' | Woman goes to Inspector General over concerns state agency leadership is using Signal App to conduct business
ATLANTA — A former public affairs officer for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court. Stephanie Ramage said she was hired as the public affairs officer in June. "Shortly after going to work there, my supervisor sent me an invite to...
Changes to absentee ballot processing could lead to faster results on Election Day
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Compared to recent midterm and presidential elections, on Tuesday Georgia counties could begin reporting the results of absentee ballots faster than ever because of changes found in the state's newest election law. For the first time during a midterm election, counties have been able to...
Education, civil rights groups suing Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
ATLANTA — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association...
Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records
ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Voter intimidation concerns especially high in Georgia as Election Day nears
ATLANTA — Voter intimidation concerns at the polls in Georgia are always at a high level heading into Tuesday's midterm election. The Brennan Center for Justice from New York University, a non-profit law and public policy institute, looked at 10 states where disruption at the polls has been especially high. Georgia was one of those.
Gov. Kemp, Herschel Walker campaign at separate events ahead of Election Day
KENNESAW, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp held his final campaign event of the long 2022 election season in Kennesaw Monday. Kemp’s event was in a hangar at McCollum field. On the other side of the runway, about a mile across, a separate campaign event took place for Republican Herschel Walker.
Voting time off requirements in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia elections are coming up fast, and people are quickly running out of time and options to cast their ballots. With many Peach State voters working 40-hour work weeks in a traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it can be hard to find time to make it to the polls. And many are wondering if the state offers time off to vote in elections.
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M
ATLANTA — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission,...
How are Georgia voters feeling about student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about early voting turnout in Georgia. President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.
