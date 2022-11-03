ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia leaders provide update on gang crackdown initiatives

ATLANTA — Georgia's Gang Prosecution Unit, which formed earlier this year, has charged close to 50 alleged gang members and related criminals with crimes, Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. Kemp joined Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register, and others at the State Capitol to...
'Less than 24 hours later I was fired' | Woman goes to Inspector General over concerns state agency leadership is using Signal App to conduct business

ATLANTA — A former public affairs officer for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court. Stephanie Ramage said she was hired as the public affairs officer in June. "Shortly after going to work there, my supervisor sent me an invite to...
Georgia wraps up early voting with more than 2.5 million ballots cast, shatters midterm records

ATLANTA — On the last day of early voting, Georgians shattered yet another record. The state saw record-breaking early turnout with 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during the advance voting period, according to the Secretary of State's Office. On Friday alone, 231,063 people voted to help surpass the 2.5 million mark for ballots cast prior to Election Day -- breaking a state midterm election record. This number includes the 216,067 mail-in ballots the state has received so far.
Voting time off requirements in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia elections are coming up fast, and people are quickly running out of time and options to cast their ballots. With many Peach State voters working 40-hour work weeks in a traditional 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., it can be hard to find time to make it to the polls. And many are wondering if the state offers time off to vote in elections.
Record fundraising in Georgia governor’s race nears $170M

ATLANTA — Big money continues to roll into Georgia’s governor’s race even as Republican incumbent Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have already blown through the records they set in 2018. Abrams has raised nearly $98 million, according to reports filed with the state ethics commission,...
