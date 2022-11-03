ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene goads Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene goaded Trump supporters into booing Paul Pelosi, who was attacked with a hammer after an assailant broke into the home he shares with House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Georgia lawmaker addressed the one-term president’s rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, 3 November, ahead of the midterms.

Ms Greene criticised Mr Pelosi for not shooting dead the suspect as the Trump supporters booed.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported, and Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” she said.

