Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Encourages Floridians to Prepare Ahead of Identified System 98L
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to be prepared in the event of a storm as the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is monitoring the path of Invest 98L and potential impacts on Florida as Invest 98L develops. The Governor and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie remain in constant communication with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Cautions Residents to Monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Governor DeSantis has issued the EO in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Subtropical Storm Nicole gains in strength. The Governor’s Office and FDEM are in constant contact with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.
Comments / 0