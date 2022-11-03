Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Governor DeSantis has issued the EO in an abundance of caution so that communities can prepare and families and businesses can create a plan and gather necessary resources in the event that Subtropical Storm Nicole gains in strength. The Governor’s Office and FDEM are in constant contact with local government officials from all 67 counties, the National Hurricane Center, and the National Weather Service.

