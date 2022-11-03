ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

"Nothing has changed." Pain lingers 1 year after Young Terrace mass shooting

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1Dee_0ixwO1Ew00

NORFOLK, Va. – One year later, the memories are still painful.

On Nov. 3, 2021, five women were shot in a mass shooting in Norfolk’s Young Terrace neighborhood . Three of the women died and two other women were hurt.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that in my life,” said one neighbor who asked not to be named. “It was like a movie. It felt so unreal.”

Nicole Lovewine, 45; her partner Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sara Costine, 44, were shot dead. Shazelle Marie Dixon and Angel Legrande were wounded. The senseless gun violence left many in the community broken and shattered.

“A lot of the neighbors are still afraid when I talk to them,” said Clay Marquez with Guns Down. “Every time there’s a shooting that’s close that may be across the street or something, it triggers something.”

The victims’ neighbor said she’ll never forget that horrific night. She lived next door to Lovewine and Detra, and said she knew them for seven years.

“They were two very nice women,” she said. “They kept to themselves but when they came out, we spoke for a long time.”

Costine lived across the yard from Lovewine with three of her six children. She’d just moved in a couple of months before the mass shooting. The victims’ neighbor remembers seeing her friends dead on the ground.

“We haven’t forgot about them,” she said.

On the somber anniversary, their friend made a new memorial with balloons, candles and a sign, symbolizing domestic violence. She was wearing pictures of the women close to her heart.

“I know this is a hard day again because they’re reliving this whole thing again,” she said.

And as the pain lingers, families said they don’t feel any safer.

“Nothing has changed; it’s unsafe,” the neighbor said. “At night, we got to hurry up and get into the house. Every day, you hear the same shots. It’s not safe for our babies to be out here playing at all.”

Community activist Clay Marquez with Guns Down, has been working with families and children to find solutions. He said the kids need more things to do and the neighborhood needs more attention.

“Everybody has to get involved,” Marquez said. “Not just when a situation happens and just for a photo op, and then everybody goes on their way. This is an everyday thing you got to tackle.”

The families of the women who were killed tell News 3 they’re still healing.

Costine’s daughter-in-law Sara Sepulveda said, “We hope this tragedy will bring awareness to the real issue at hand with gun violence in this country and show other that it is impacting and has impacted our family and many others extremely.”

The shooting suspect Ziontay Palmer is being held in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail . His lawyer, Eric Korslund, said he’s still in jail and is being mentally evaluated. Palmer’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023, in Norfolk court.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch for votes in 2nd …. One of the midterm races getting the most attention is Virginia's Second Congressional District race. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FROhiF. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two Virginia Beach families are hoping for answers after their loved ones were found dead last week inside a Mexico City Airbnb. The families of Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence have been in contact with the U.S. embassy, working to get their bodies home and find out exactly what happened to them.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street

Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton …. Ghent arson suspect and former teacher sentenced …. WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. Former teacher and arsonist to be sentenced Friday. What would the end of DST mean for Hampton Roads?. WAVY Meteorologist Ricky Matthews explains what it would mean for...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting of girlfriend

Chesapeake man gets 30 years in fatal 2021 shooting …. 2-year-old died of antihistamine toxicity in VB Oceanfront …. 10 On Your Side’s investigative team learned that Lanoix Andrade, 2, died of acute diphenhydramine toxicity. According to the National Library of Medicine, diphenhydramine is an antihistamine typically used to relieve symptoms caused by allergies and colds. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/2-year-old-died-of-antihistamine-toxicity-in-vb-oceanfront-hotel-room/
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy