Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Popular off-price retail chain opens another store in New JerseyKristen WaltersBurlington, NJ
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Philadelphia Parking Authority picks deputy mayor for labor as new executive director
The Philadelphia Parking Authority Board announced Monday it has selected a new executive director. After a lengthy national search, the board chose a familiar face: Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer.
Man killed, 16-year-old shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line
Philadelphia Police say a 21-year-old man died after being shot numerous times Monday afternoon on the SEPTA Broad Street Line. A 16-year-old boy was shot as well.
NBC Philadelphia
Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive
A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
therecord-online.com
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said. Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
Former SEPTA manager accused in bribery scheme faces federal charges
James Stevens facing federal bribery and extortion charges after, authorities say, he accepted tens of thousands of dollars in exchange for helping Robert Welsh gain millions of dollars in contracts with SEPTA.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Mass shooting in Kensington leaves at least 9 wounded: Report
Reports say a mass shooting left at least nine people wounded in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Two of the victims were in critical condition, while the others were in stable condition, NBC10 reported.
At least 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Tacony
At least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of northbound I-95.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
