Philadelphia, PA

Crash Slows I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia During Monday Morning Drive

A multi-vehicle wreck slowed a stretch of northbound Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia during the Monday morning commute. The crash was reported before 6:30 a.m., according to 511PA. The highway was initially closed between Exit 27 and Exit 30. By 7 a.m., one lane could slowly be seen getting past the scene leading up to the Cottman exit.
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year

Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over

HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia

As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Troopers: Cash Drops to Casino Floor, and Disappears

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A hundred bucks floated to the floor Sunday (Nov. 6, 2022) in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue … and disappeared, Pennsylvania State Police reported. Now an alleged theft of the missing $100 bill, belonging to a 57-year-old Norristown woman who apparently was a casino patron, is being investigated by troopers from the Skippack Barracks.
