Powerball jackpot: Here’s where the most winning tickets have been sold
Will a state that's never had a Powerball jackpot winner get lucky Monday night, or will one of these states add another winner to its ranks?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
You Didn't Win the Powerball Jackpot — But If You Matched At Least 1 Number, You Won Money
No, you didn't win the second largest Powerball jackpot in history Wednesday. And while that may have been the only way to win $1.2 billion, it's not the only way to win some -- or in some cases, a lot -- of cash. Each Powerball drawing consists of five different...
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
Powerball the most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Here are the numbers for Saturday's record $1.6B Powerball drawing
The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated record $1.6 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers on Wednesday night.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?
ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota
Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
I won $1million on a Powerball jackpot – I thought I was dreaming but my ‘family’ strategy was key
AFTER picking the same numbers for years, a Kentucky man finally hit the jackpot and won $1million. The winner, who would like to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he had been picking a combination of family birthdays for years and it just paid off. He purchased the ticket on...
Gross Mistake Makes Common 2007 Quarters Worth $25 To $2,000
Many of the mistakes that make coins worth more than their face value are tiny errors that you might need a magnifying glass to see or you'll never notice them. Things like letters being too close together or a small extra line can make the currency pretty valuable, but on one quarter, there is a common mistake that you will definitely see.
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Dad buys 40 lottery tickets — all winners — and wears costume to claim $30M in China
He wanted to keep the money a secret from his family.
NBC New York
Is There a Strategy for Choosing Powerball Numbers? 8 Tips Ahead of Tonight's Drawing
Now it's getting serious. The jackpot climbed to $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the eighth-largest lottery prize overall. Sure, millions will play. But there's good news. First, you've got a better shot at winning the Powerball jackpot (1...
Major update on unclaimed Powerball jackpot after warning to check lottery tickets and twist in Mega Millions $494m win
A WINNING Powerball lottery ticket with a $50,000 prize has gone unclaimed and is now expired, said lottery officials. A ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing in Northwest Indiana wasn’t turned in for payment that the Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline. The ticket matched four...
10 Relaxing Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
The main goal of retirement is to take some much-deserved time to relax. However, it can be challenging to find a carefree place to live that also doesn't drain your bank account, especially if you...
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
I won $50,000 playing Powerball – how a strategy switch paid off
A PENNSYLVANIA man's choice to abandon a longtime losing lottery strategy paid off to the tune of a $50,000 Powerball win. Martin M said he has been playing the Pennsylvania lottery since 1972. For decades he stuck with playing birthday numbers, with little success. "I used to joke and say...
I won my state’s biggest lotto prize – the secret strategy I used let me win again and again
A LOTTERY winner has shared the secret strategy that he claims helped him win his state's biggest jackpot this year. The 69-year-old Michigan resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won $5.42million after choosing the right numbers on his Lotty 47 ticket. The winner, from Wayne County, bought the ticket...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
