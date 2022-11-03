U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Is ‘Not Buying' That Democrats May Lose in Midterms
President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying the notion that we’re in...
Alibaba's International Arm Is Spending Millions to Expand Into South Korea
BEIJING — Alibaba's international e-commerce business AliExpress is spending the equivalent of $7 million to reach consumers in South Korea, the unit told CNBC in an exclusive interview. AliExpress said it launched three-to-five-day shipping to South Korea last year, allowing South Korean residents to buy some products, especially in...
Cramer Expects Energy Stocks to Rally If Republicans Have a Strong Showing in the Midterms
A strong showing from Republicans in the midterm elections could spark a rally in energy stocks, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Cramer said oilfield services firms like Halliburton and SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, should be among the industry's best performers in that scenario. CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates...
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including...
Shares of Trump-Linked SPAC Soar 66% as Former President Hints at 2024 Run
Shares of DWAC gained 66% Monday, pushing the company's market value over $1 billion for the first time since August. "In a very, very, very short period of time, you're going to be very happy," the former president told supporters in a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday. Trump Media's merger with...
California mayor’s race could determine its ‘welcoming city’ status for migrants
On Tuesday, the city of Chula Vista is electing a new mayor who could overhaul the city's current "welcoming city" status when it comes to migrants.
Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Awaits U.S. Midterm Elections
Stock futures rose Monday evening following a winning day for markets as investors looked ahead to U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average rose 83 points or 0.26%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.31% and 0.42%, respectively. Shares of Lyft fell 13% while Take-Two Interactive and Tripadvisor slumped more than 15% each after reporting disappointing quarterly results.
NBC Chicago
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Rise Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher early Tuesday morning as investors digest the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions and look ahead to the U.S. midterm elections. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.39% and the Topix was also 1.32% higher....
Trump Suggests He'll Launch His 2024 Presidential Campaign on Nov. 15 in Florida
Former President Donald Trump said he would make a "big announcement" on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from Mar-a-Lago, where he is expected to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump was reportedly considering whether to announce the start of his third presidential campaign on the eve of Election Day, but national Republicans feared his announcement would energize Democrats and potentially alienate independent voters.
Brace for ‘Mass Attacks' on Power Grid, Zelenskyy Says; Kyiv's Residents Told to Prepare to Evacuate
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday night that Iranian drones, which Ukraine says Russia is using to attack its cities and energy networks, could be used to launch another barrage of attacks on its energy infrastructure.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0