Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said
Russia-Ukraine war live news: US confirms ‘communications channels’ with Kremlin; Ukraine prepares for battle in Kherson streets
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan reportedly says talks with senior Russian officials continue ‘to reduce risk’; Ukrainian forces anticipate fierce fighting in southern city
Tuesday briefing: What you need to know ahead of US midterms
Today the midterm elections are being held across America. Ballots will be cast for senators, representatives and local officials in one of the most important contests in recent years. It has become tiresome to describe every American election as uniquely significant, but there is a lot at stake with these midterms as the chasm between Democrats and Republicans grows ever wider, and the supreme court decision to no longer protect abortion rights hangs in the air.
