Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Diamondback: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.18 billion. On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $6.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $6.48 per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed...
Centre Daily
Sabra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc. (SBRA) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Irvine, California, said it had funds from operations of $82.9 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.
Comments / 0