Lowndes County senior citizens learn about diabetes education
The Lowndes County Extension Office offers a six-session Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) for area residents. Currently, some 12 senior citizens who visit the Hayneville Senior Center are participating in DEEP every Tuesday morning. Each class lasts about an hour, said Tana Shealey, Lowndes County’s Extension Office Coordinator. Sometimes they...
Local Amendment One and the Office of Probate Judge
There are two local amendments on the ballot in Montgomery County on Tuesday. Amendment one would require that a Probate Judge be a licensed attorney in the state of Alabama. Judge J.C. Love III is the first Montgomery County Probate Judge with a law degree since 1975. Love says if...
Entertainment centers potential closing looms over the 45
The 2021 United States Census Bureau reported 109 establishments employing Lowndes County residents. Now, county leaders and citizens wait to learn if they will lose two of those employers as attorneys and court officials grapple with the fate of three Alabama gaming operations. White Hall Entertainment and Southern Star Entertainment...
Alabama Power Donation Funds Intern Program in Selma
Alabama Power Foundation donates $100,000 dollars — to fund a workforce development — youth internship program in Selma. Southern Division Vice President Leslie Sanders presented the check to the Edmundite Missions last week. “We feel like this program will be a significant addition to training the workforce development...
Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday. According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.
Hilton L. Tracy Larkin Foundation to host day of service Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly two years after the death of longtime Montgomery Councilman Tracy Larkin, work is still being done in his name to help those in need. This weekend, a big service project will kick off to help clean up a north Montgomery neighborhood. Those who knew Larkin...
Schedule for Selma High School basketball season
Nov. 15 - Sumter Central High School - Away - 5 p.m. Nov. 18 - Keith High School - Away - 5 p.m. Nov. 22 - Keith High School - Home - 5 p.m. Nov. 23 - Francis Marion High School - Home - 5 p.m. Nov. 29 - Francis...
One killed in Covington County crash
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dozier man is dead following a Saturday night crash in Covington County. Chad Moseley, 50, was killed when the 1994 Chevrolet pickup he was driving left the roadway and overturned. State troopers say he was attempting to elude a trooper before the crash.
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Registration opens for City of Selma Christmas Parade
Registration is open for the City of Selma's Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme will be "A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights". Individuals, groups, organizations and businesses are invited to take part. For more information or to register, click here.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after a Saturday night crash in the 1100 block of E. South Boulevard. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, police found 53-year-old Andrew Sword, the driver...
Obituaries, Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Mr. William Harold Wilkins of Troy, AL passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy. He was 77. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Mack Lowery officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 31, 2022, at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. Mr. Wilkins was born December 29, 1944 to the late William Clifford Wilkins and Ruby Meadows Wilkins. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Wilkins. He was well known in the timber industry and as a local business owner of Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts of Troy. He is survived by his children, David Wilkins (Sharon), Pelham AL, Danny Wilkins (Kim), DeFuniak Springs, FL, Donald Wilkins (Sandra) Bryson City, N.C., Douglas Wilkins, (Candace) Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Anna, Connor, Emily, Amy, Stephen, Shelby, Adam, Lindsay, and Braxton; great grandchildren, Ani Jane and Kathryn; sister, Dorothy Howard. Serving as pallbearers will be his sons, David, Danny, Donald, and Douglas and his grandsons, Connor, Stephen, Adam and Braxton. Memorials may be made to Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
Montgomery Man Killed in Chevrolet Corvette Crash
Montgomery police say a man has been killed after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette. Police say 53-year-old Andrew Sword of Montgomery crashed in the 1100 block of East South Boulevard at around 10:40PM Saturday. That’s between Norman Bridge and Narrow Lane roads. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
Troy Fire Dept. responds to mobile home fire
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Troy Fire Department responded to a residential mobile home fire on Highway 231. According to a release from Troy Fire Chief Michael Stephens, the Pike County Communications District received a call at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 5 of a mobile home fire located at the Brantley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy.
