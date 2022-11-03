ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Westport Police Promote Four Officers

On Friday, November 4th, 2022, Westport Police held a promotional ceremony at Town Hall where the following officers were promoted. Corporal Howard Simpson was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Simpson was hired as a Patrol Officer in 2003 and was promoted to Corporal in 2014. Prior to joining the Westport Police Department, Sgt Simpson spent 10 years in law enforcement with the Milford Police Department and Connecticut State Police. He is EMT certified, an Intoxilyzer and TASER instructor and has been a member of the Accident Investigation Team, Marine Division and Police Union Executive Board where he served as President for 7 years. Sergeant Simpson will be assigned to the Patrol Division.
WESTPORT, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in South Norwalk: Stylish Spoon

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Stylish Spoon!
NORWALK, CT
Ambler Farm in HIRING an Administrative Coordinator

Ambler Farm is looking for an experienced and organized part-time Administrative Coordinator to support our day-to-day operations. This individual will assist with basic database management, communications, rentals, mailings, membership records, marketing, event, program, and general staff support. The ideal candidate for this position has impeccable attention to detail, strong communication and technical skills, and is a self-starter who is energetic, positive, and willing to jump in and grow with us.
Milford Resident to Have Role in the Dean College Theatre Production, "All Shook Up"

Aiden Day of Milford has earned the role of Henrietta in the Dean College production of "All Shook Up," beginning Wednesday, November 16 through Sunday, November 20, 2022. This jukebox musical won a Theatre World Award after its Broadway debut in 2005. Inspired by William Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," this heart-warming tale is underscored by music from the Elvis Presley songbook, and talks about following dreams, love and the power of music in a 1950s Midwestern town.
MILFORD, CT
Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team Takes FCIAC Championship

Congratulations to the Ridgefield High School Girls Swim and Dive Team and Coach Paul Marchese for earning the title FCIAC Champions!. The Tigers swam to victory on Friday, November 4 in Greenwich. This is the first time RHS swimmers and divers have won the championship since 2016!. According to FCIAC...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Opens November 25

Wilton Historical Society's Great Trains Holiday Show Grand Opening at 12 pm on Friday, November 25th. Runs through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16th at the Wilton Historical Society. Model trains, holiday cheer, and family fun returns with one of Wilton’s favorite holiday traditions, the Great Trains Holiday...
WILTON, CT
Stacey’s Totally Baked hosts Grand Opening in Ridgefield on Saturday, November 12!

Stacey’s Totally Baked is a cake shop that Stacey Sussman has run from her home kitchen for the last 6 years…but no longer!. Please join us on Saturday, November 12 at 11 am to celebrate the grand opening of the new Stacey’s Totally Baked location in Copps Hill Common – 113 Danbury Road; Ridgefield, CT. There will be free cupcake samples and raffles.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
A Warm Holiday Home Starts with Natural Stone

Stockings hung on a fireplace mantle with festive decorations are often the focal point for cozy holiday family gatherings, photo opps and memorable moments. But if your fireplace is in dire need of an upgrade, there’s still time to spruce it up with low-cost, natural stone veneers. Torrison Stone & Garden, an award-winning landscape construction company in Durham, is bringing the hot new interior design trend to Connecticut homes this cold winter season.
DURHAM, CT

