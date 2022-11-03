Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: 10th district congressional candidate Mike Collins talks diesel fuel shortage
Georgia 10th District U.S. congressional candidate Mike Collins joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about his campaign and the ongoing diesel fuel shortage in America. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
accesswdun.com
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant...
accesswdun.com
Georgia's net tax revenues up 9.3% in October
The State of Georgia's net tax revenues were up 9.3% in October 2022 compared to October the year before. According to a press release from Governor Brian Kemp, collections in October approached $2.71 billion, an increase of $230.2 million compared to the year prior. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled...
accesswdun.com
Georgia sees another drop in gas prices, continues to be the cheapest in the country
As gas prices continue to drop across the state, for the second week in a row Gainesville was listed as one of the top three cities statewide with some of the cheapest gas. According to the Monday morning fuel report released by AAA, the state average is still the cheapest in the country at $3.12, while Gainesville’s average is $3.00.
accesswdun.com
5 Things: What we learned from the final week of the high school football regular season
While very little was on the line in terms of playoff seeding or region championships, there were some interesting takeaways from Friday night's action. 1. Gainesville and North Forsyth have no hangover after emotional region title game. The Region 8-6A championship showdown between Gainesville and North Forsyth was a thrilling...
Comments / 0