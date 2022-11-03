ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

accesswdun.com

Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida’s east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said. "We won’t really start to see any significant...
FLORIDA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia's net tax revenues up 9.3% in October

The State of Georgia's net tax revenues were up 9.3% in October 2022 compared to October the year before. According to a press release from Governor Brian Kemp, collections in October approached $2.71 billion, an increase of $230.2 million compared to the year prior. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled...
GEORGIA STATE

