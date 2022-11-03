Lancaster County judge hears arguments in trial of ex-LPD officer accused of assault

(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO