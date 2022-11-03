Read full article on original website
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
Willie or Willie? Cast your vote in this Louisiana mayor’s race
Willie or Willie for Mayor in Folsom, Louisiana.
Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history
Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Orleans jury awards $51 million to family of woman killed in Jason Adams’ drunken Lamborghini crash
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish jury on Monday (Nov. 7) awarded $51 million in damages to the family of a young woman killed six years ago in a speeding Lamborghini crashed by an impaired driver. The verdict against that driver -- Jason Adams -- concluded a four-day lawsuit...
Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes
Two Louisiana Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported on November 4, 2022, that two brothers had been charged with contractor fraud. Following an inquiry, Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were both charged.
Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone
In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
Many Louisiana Schools to be Closed on Tuesday
Thousands of students who attend classes in Louisiana public schools will get a day away from their studies tomorrow. The reason is quite simple, tomorrow is election day and many schools are used as polling places across the state. Can you imagine trying to get an entire precinct or two...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
St. Tammany Parish School Board taking steps to ban critical race theory
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board is taking steps to ban critical race theory in schools. The St. Tammany Parish School Board introduced a resolution Thursday night prohibiting the use of critical race theory in classrooms in the parish. A new release confirmed that...
Guest column: We know from experience that river diversions work
Our natural resources in Louisiana are abundant but not limitless. The Mississippi River, a formidable sediment delivery machine second to none, has over eons doggedly crafted most of the land within her basin and down to the Gulf of Mexico. The Barataria Basin, all the land and wetlands on the west bank of the river from Luling to Grand Isle, has been depleted over decades at an alarming rate. We built levees that turned off the land-building mechanism of the river. The channels we dug through the wetlands accelerated saltwater intrusion and erosion.
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
Baby died from fentanyl 10 days after Louisiana social workers were warned about family
One week before baby Jahrei Paul died on Halloween in Baton Rouge, someone called Louisiana’s child welfare hotline to warn that he and his siblings needed help. Paul’s mother and grandmother were using drugs, a caller said. They conveyed an urgent, and prescient, concern: “Y’all need to just go out there before another child dies.”
Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
Cantrell recall leaders continue effort, make retaliation claims
Recall effort vice chair Eileen Carter, says the NoLaToya recall group will give its next update about the number of signatures they have next week.
