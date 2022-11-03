Our natural resources in Louisiana are abundant but not limitless. The Mississippi River, a formidable sediment delivery machine second to none, has over eons doggedly crafted most of the land within her basin and down to the Gulf of Mexico. The Barataria Basin, all the land and wetlands on the west bank of the river from Luling to Grand Isle, has been depleted over decades at an alarming rate. We built levees that turned off the land-building mechanism of the river. The channels we dug through the wetlands accelerated saltwater intrusion and erosion.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO