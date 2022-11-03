ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? Curious Louisiana explores the history

Brooklyn Grey Kelley had reason enough to be curious about these questions: Why does Louisiana have parishes, not counties? And will that ever change?. The 9-year-old, fourth grader at Zachary Elementary School was herself named for a place — Brooklyn, a borough in New York — as is her mom, Sydnie Kelley, named for a city in Australia, and siblings Everest and Dallas. So place names mean something in her family.
LOUISIANA STATE
KWTX

Louisiana 1-year-old dies with fentanyl in his system; DCFS worker claims negligence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 1-year-old boy died with fentanyl in his system, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. Jahrei Paul died on Monday, October 31, 2022, after being rushed to the emergency room. According to the coroner’s office, toxicology results reveal the baby had fentanyl in his system when he died. The coroner’s office says they’re still working to determine what caused the child’s death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Louisiana can have a transportation system that works for everyone

In October, I was excited to attend a Transit and Planning Summit hosted by the Delta Chapter of the Sierra Club in Baton Rouge. It was truly an enjoyable day with nearly 100 public transit advocates, leaders, environmentalists, and business folks. We had great speakers: Beth Osborne, of Transportation for America, gave an inspiring address, followed by excellent speakers who shared their transit visions for Louisiana, along with challenges; Representative McFarland (R) discussed transit needs of his rural parishes and offered solutions.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for Sophisticated Social Security Fraud Scheme Spanning 35 Years. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that, on November 2, 2022, U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk sentenced Betty Arrington, a/k/a “Betty Callie Arrington,” a/k/a “Betty Francis C Miller,” a/k/a “Betty Miller” (“Arrington”), age 73, to three years probation, of which she must serve six months of home detention. Arrington was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $164,270.90.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Guest column: We know from experience that river diversions work

Our natural resources in Louisiana are abundant but not limitless. The Mississippi River, a formidable sediment delivery machine second to none, has over eons doggedly crafted most of the land within her basin and down to the Gulf of Mexico. The Barataria Basin, all the land and wetlands on the west bank of the river from Luling to Grand Isle, has been depleted over decades at an alarming rate. We built levees that turned off the land-building mechanism of the river. The channels we dug through the wetlands accelerated saltwater intrusion and erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WWL

Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October. Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service. Two people were...
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy