Clemson, SC

The Victory Lap: Episode 5

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

We are excited to release the next episode of The Victory Lap.

Chad Fairey and Tyler Corbitt both signed NIL deal(s) with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do this weekly show.

In this week’s episode Ty Olenchuk joins the show.  Olenchuk was the quarterback with Clemson’s Antonio Williams and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.  The crew also gives behind the scenes look at the first two scrimmage game.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

