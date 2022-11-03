ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marjorie Hershey: Republicans and Democrats see news bias only in stories that clearly favor the other party

By Marjorie Hershey
Candidate statement: Sen. Doug Mastriano

I never wanted to be a politician. I grew up in a middle-class family, and my dad served in the Navy. All I ever wanted to do was serve my country as a soldier. I served in the U.S. Army for 30 years before retiring as a colonel. After my time in the Army, I grew disillusioned with the direction of our country. I feared that I’d be passing on to my son a version of America that was less free and less prosperous. I decided to do something about it and run for office.
Joseph Sabino Mistick: Paul Pelosi and our lack of decency

Whoever wins these upcoming elections, the malignant responses to the recent attack on Paul Pelosi show that we all have reason to mourn the near total loss of decency in civic life. A politically motivated, skull-fracturing hammer attack on an 82-year-old man is not funny. But the public air is...
Jailed activist begins hunger strike ahead of Biden's visit to Cambodia

A jailed outspoken American-Cambodian activist has begun a one-week hunger strike to protest conditions in prison ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to the kingdom. Her strike comes ahead of Biden's visit to capital Phnom Penh later this week to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
Little Rock's first Black mayor faces reelection fight

Frank Scott, Little Rock's first popularly elected Black mayor, hopes to fend off challenges in Tuesday's election despite criticism over the city's spiraling homicide rate and Republican-backed efforts to unseat him.Scott's reelection bid is one of the few competitive races on the ballot in Arkansas, where Republicans are heavily favored in the governor's race and other top matchups. It could also offer Republicans a rare win in the predominantly Democratic city of Little Rock. If no one wins at least 40% of the vote in Tuesday's election, the top two finishers will face off in a runoff election in...
