Marjorie Hershey: Republicans and Democrats see news bias only in stories that clearly favor the other party

I never wanted to be a politician. I grew up in a middle-class family, and my dad served in the Navy. All I ever wanted to do was serve my country as a soldier. I served in the U.S. Army for 30 years before retiring as a colonel. After my time in the Army, I grew disillusioned with the direction of our country. I feared that I’d be passing on to my son a version of America that was less free and less prosperous. I decided to do something about it and run for office.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO