WMBF

GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
WMBF

DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
country1037fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Bath and Body Works and Crocs – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
WMBF

Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
