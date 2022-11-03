Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Rocket launch seen from Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It wasn’t a meteorite and it wasn’t a plane. It was an Antares Rocket launched from Wallops Island, Virginia!. Check out the viewer pics below! You can submit your own by clicking here.
Horry County officials expecting busy Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and after two weeks of early voting, it will be one final opportunity to cast a ballot in the midterm elections.
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
Atlantic Beach council honors Jim Dewitt during council meeting
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Atlantic Beach council members honored the late Jim Dewitt with a moment of silence at the start of the 45-minute meeting Monday night. “Let us all stand and have a moment of silence for Jim Dewitt,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans. With a...
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
Myrtle Beach area restaurant closes after vehicle crashes into it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into a restaurant Saturday evening near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits located at 9814 North Kings Highway, HCFR said. No injuries were reported. The restaurant will be closed until further notice […]
Owner excited for Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream location on new Surfside Beach Pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A beloved Grand Strand ice cream parlor will be scooping up an opportunity at the new Surfside Beach Pier. Painter’s Homemade Ice Cream announced Friday that it will open a location on the pier, which is still under construction. The Town of Surfside Beach later confirmed the news in its own statement.
Man poses as hotel maintenance worker, tries to rob guest at Myrtle Beach motel, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly posing as a maintenance worker and demanding money from a hotel guest while holding a knife in a Myrtle Beach area motel room, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Eric Michael Chandler, 45, of Kingstree, was arrested a day after the Oct. […]
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
WATCH: Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant; owner thankful for no injuries
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand restaurant owner took time to inspect damage after a vehicle crashed into the building Saturday evening. Timothy Monaco, owner of The Waterway House Sports and Spirits on North Kings Highway, spoke to WMBF News at the restaurant on Sunday. He said he was at the building within a minute of finding out the news of the crash.
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
Power restored after outage affecting more than 1,200 Santee Cooper customers in Little River area
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A power outage Friday afternoon in the Little River area was the result of a contractor digging into a line, according to a spokesperson for utility Santee Cooper. Crews quickly restored power to more than 1,200 customers after service was interrupted at about 12:30 p.m. Count on News13 for updates.
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Bath and Body Works and Crocs – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
Volunteers pay it forward for Veteran community of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ahead of Veteran’s Day, organizations across Horry County are paying it forward, with a fresh coat of paint. The Disabled American Veterans Center of Myrtle Beach had a service project to beautify their building. From sweat and hard work to strong emotions, one group...
Horry County councilman, residents react to River Oaks rezoning withdrawal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Since it was first announced in August, the request to rezone nearly 178 acres of the River Oaks Golf Club has seen a lot of pushback. The rezoning request would have turned parts of the golf course into 505 new residential homes. The developer, Diamond Shores LLC, noticed the concern […]
Waccamaw Market Cooperative Holiday Markets are underway in the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Market Cooperative is a nonprofit organization responsible for coordinating and managing community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties. The Holiday Markets are running now until December 20th. You can visit the Surfside Beach Market on Tuesdays at the Corner of...
Food distribution to provide relief this Friday in Horry County, no cost
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two organizations are teaming up to provide relief during a food distribution this Friday. Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí. Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand and Lowcountry Food Bank will host the drive-thru style food drive at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
