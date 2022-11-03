ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

New poll shows majority of Arkansas voters do not support recreational marijuana amendment

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early polling numbers indicated Issue 4, a recreational marijuana amendment on the ballot, had a strong possibility of passage, but a new poll says otherwise.

In the annual Arkansas Poll, 41% of respondents said they support Issue 4, while 59% said they do not.

Poll: Economy top concern among Arkansas voters, support for recreational marijuana issue fading

The Arkansas Poll is conducted yearly by Dr. Janine Parry, a University of Arkansas political scientist. It gauges Arkansans’ thoughts on important political topics.

“I will tell you ballot measures are really hard to poll because they’re written in legalese,” Parry said.

Parry said these numbers are likely due to strong opposition from all political ideologies.

“The folks on the right had already mobilized against this thing,” Parry said. “Increasingly, we’re seeing folks on the left mobilize against it.”

Talk Business & Politics, Hendrix poll shows Arkansans’ views on recreational marijuana, abortion rules

Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group behind Issue 4, sent a statement in response to the poll results.

“Over the past several months, we’ve witnessed several surveys regarding Issue 4. Recently, Talk Business and Politics released a survey taken during the same period, showing the opposite results. Therefore, the only result that will matter is the result that Arkansas voters will decide on Election Day. Today’s news is an excellent reminder to those who want to legalize cannabis to get out and vote for Issue 4. I strongly encourage Arkansans to seriously consider what Issue 4 can do for our state. Over the next five days, for those who have not voted, want to legalize cannabis safely, fund the police, fund cancer research, create jobs, and create millions of dollars in revenue for our state, now is the time to vote for Issue 4. Now is your time to make history. Your vote can make a difference. Vote for Issue 4.”

Responsible Growth Arkansas

Parry said older voters made up the majority of polling, so the final result could be much closer than the numbers indicate. Still, she said they show a trend that cannot be ignored.

“This might not be the measure that’s able to summon that majority,” Parry said.

Kold1911
4d ago

Where do they get these polls from? They are manipulated by the media. I am a likely voter who has voted in every election since I was able to vote. Noone has ever asked my opinion.

Jan Golden
4d ago

I don't believe this. They are trying to convince people not to vote for it. Every one please vote.

Doug Shuff
3d ago

As a Retired Biologist who has worked for UAMS and the Arkansas Department of Health, I am supporting Proposition 4 .

