Prattville police say a man has been charged with shooting his ex-wife in the face. Police say at about 10:54 this morning, they were called to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing. They say 44-year-old Daniel Pol Ros is charged with shooting his ex-wife with a handgun while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of his home.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO