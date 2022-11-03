Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Local Amendment One and the Office of Probate Judge
There are two local amendments on the ballot in Montgomery County on Tuesday. Amendment one would require that a Probate Judge be a licensed attorney in the state of Alabama. Judge J.C. Love III is the first Montgomery County Probate Judge with a law degree since 1975. Love says if...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
WSFA
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Greenville man wanted in a Prattville child abduction case has been arrested. Michael Butler, 35, is accused of kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, according to jail records. Prattville police began investigating the incident Friday and they said the girls were safely reunited with...
selmasun.com
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Police Investigating Identity Theft; Do you recognize this Person?
The Prattville Police Department is investigating identity theft and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for identity theft. Investigators say the suspect obtained credit card information from a victim located in Prattville, Alabama. The offense occurred between, Monday, October 7, 2022, and Saturday, October 19, 2022. Investigators say the pictured suspect, described as a white male entered a business in Dothan, Alabama, and used the victim’s credit card information to make a purchase.
WSFA
2nd fire reported at Selma Walmart in 2 months
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Walmart in Selma has temporarily closed after a fire broke out, city officials say. The fire started Sunday evening inside the store, according to interim Selma Fire Chief Franklin Edwards. It’s the second fire to affect the store in as many months, he confirmed.
WSFA
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an overnight double shooting. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers and fire medics responded to the 2700 block of Skyline Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a person shot. At the scene, Williams said two males were found with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Shooting Ex-Wife in Prattville
Prattville police say a man has been charged with shooting his ex-wife in the face. Police say at about 10:54 this morning, they were called to the 1200 block of Caliber Crossing. They say 44-year-old Daniel Pol Ros is charged with shooting his ex-wife with a handgun while she was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in front of his home.
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Prattville Police Say Kidnapping Suspect Is in Custody
Prattville police say a man wanted on two counts of kidnapping has been taken into custody. Police haven’t yet released details of how 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler of Greenville was captured. Investigators say he was wanted in a kidnapping case that involved two girls, who are now in the...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for auto theft suspect
Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying an auto theft suspect. According to a release, an individual allegedly broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of a Publix in the 9500 block of Vaughn Road in Pike Road on Nov. 5.
WSFA
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, 35, of Greenville, for two counts of...
alabamanews.net
Merrill: Moderate Voter Turnout Expected on Tuesday
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill expects moderate turnout at the polls on Tuesday. He says about 1.65 to 1.84 million people will vote in the general election. That represents a turnout of approximately 45 to 50% of the state’s 3,686,481 registered voters. In Montgomery, Mayor Steven Reed is...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
alabamanews.net
Project to Bring Clean Water to Dallas Co. Community
Hundreds of people in west Dallas County will soon have a cleaner, safer source of water in their homes. A $3.8 million dollar project is taking county water into the Bogue Chitto community of Dallas County. People there currently get water for their homes from water wells. “Some people would...
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Man Killed in Pickup Truck Crash
Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has died after crashing a pickup truck. State troopers say 74-year-old Preston Taylor was driving on Old Selma Road when his truck left the roadway, hit a ditch and then a tree. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South where he was pronounced dead.
WSFA
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
