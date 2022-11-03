ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park

WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
KENT COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

