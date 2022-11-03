Read full article on original website
WWMTCw
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
Allegan County man charged with murder, accused in fatal shooting of 21-year-old
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI -- A 38-year-old Allegan County man is charged with murder for allegedly shooting a 21-year-old found dead in a driveway. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned Monday, Nov. 7 on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and felony firearm. Allegan County sheriff’s deputies found the 21-year-old in...
Brothers sentenced to 7 years for Kent Co. gun store robbery
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two brothers were sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing dozens of firearms from a Kent County gun store on Thursday. The crime took place in February of 2022 when Joseph Woods, 33, and his brother, Johon Woods, 28, broke into Al and Bob’s Sports on 68th St. in Grand Rapids.
Shots fired outside Walker trampoline park
WALKER, MI – Police are investigating a report of shots fired outside a Grand Rapids-area trampoline park Friday night. Police were called at about 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to the area of Alpine and 4 Mile Road near the Altitude Trampoline Park for a report of shots fired in the area, according to the Walker Police Department.
Detroit News
Teen charged with 'intent to terrorize' after lighting fireworks at Kentwood school
A 14-year-old East Kentwood High School student was charged with possession of explosives with the intent to terrorize after lighting fireworks Monday in a campus bathroom. Authorities did not identify the teen. A juvenile petition was authorized for his or her charges on Tuesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.
CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library. David Bolen, 60, has...
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
Muskegon police report injuries in head-on crash
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon police are investigating a head-on crash on South Getty Street and Access Highway. Injuries have been reported, police said. The crash was reported at 6:42 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. Several police officers, along with a crash investigator, responded to the scene. Getty is closed...
Friends, neighbors reflect on Allegan Co. homicide
Neighbors have identified Friday’s Allegan County homicide victim as 21-year-old Samuel Williams.
iheart.com
Man given probation for assault, holding woman at gunpoint in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - A two-year probation sentence has been handed down to a 34-year-old man accused of holding a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her in Norton Shores. Pedro Estrada pleaded no contest in september following the January incident at the Pontaluna Shores Mobile Home Park. The woman was...
14-year-old student charged after setting off fireworks in West Michigan high school
A teen accused of detonating fireworks at a West Michigan high school was charged this week after the explosions led others to believe there was an active shooter, deputies say.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids man arraigned in Ottawa Co. mail thefts case
Police believe the mail thefts may be part of a larger criminal operation. The investigation is ongoing.
Brothers get prison time for stealing 53 guns
Two brothers who stole 53 guns from a Grand Rapids-area sporting goods store — 32 of which haven't been found — will spend years in federal prison.
Battle Creek assault leaves man with skull factures, brain injury
A man was seriously hurt during an assault early Saturday morning, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
‘They’re going to pay,’ says mom of bicyclist shot and killed near Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- At a candlelight vigil to honor her son, Brandi Coronado didn’t hesitate to voice her anger toward whoever shot and killed him. “They’re going to find him and they’re going to pay,” she said Friday while briefly stepping away from a vigil for 18-year-old Kane Coronado.
WZZM 13
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
21-year-old man dead, suspect in custody in Allegan Co. homicide
A man is dead and a suspect has been taken into custody in a homicide investigation south of Pullman, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
MLive
