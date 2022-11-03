Raised in Anchorage, Alaska from the age of 3, Bill began playing the saxophone in grade school, and decided to never stop. After graduating from Indiana University, Bill moved to Atlanta, where he sat in at local jam sessions, eventually picking up a touring gig as member of the Platinum Soul Band with the Universoul Circus. Bill then moved to NYC, where he became a fixture on the village r&b scene, working and performing with some of the best-known musicians on the scene. While sitting in with The Black Soul Experience at Manhattan’s Club Groove, frontman Antwon Robinson shouted impromptu “Kill Bill!,” and the name stuck.

ALASKA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO