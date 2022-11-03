Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
funcheap.com
Poem Jam & Book Talk “What Unseen Thing Blows Wishes Across My Surface?” (SF Main Library)
San Francisco Poet Laureate emerita Kim Shuck and special guests celebrate the release of Shuck’s new book. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories:...
funcheap.com
Bob Avakian’s “Heart and Soul & Hard-Core for Revolution” (Nov 3-17)
A leader for a time when the future hangs in the balance:. Come and bring your friends to this in-person viewing of these interviews. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
Toon Talk: Brian Fies (The Last Mechanical Monster) at SF’s Cartoon Art Museum
The Cartoon Art Museum welcomes Brian Fies for a signing of his latest book The Last Mechanical Monster. Fies is cartoonist and creator of Mom’s Cancer, Whatever Happened to the World of Tomorrow, and A Fire Story. Fies will present his Toon Talk at the Cartoon Art Museum on Saturday, November 12th at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Drawing Room, followed by a Q&A and signing in the Bil Keane Lobby until 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
funcheap.com
Silver Cloud Comedy Showcase (SF)
Come out to Silver Cloud for a fun night of comedy and karaoke. Featuring our favorite comics from around the bay area. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur.
funcheap.com
“Nashville Honeymoon” Live Honkytonk at Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden (SF)
Nashville Honeymoon plays your favorite Country and Honky Tonk music. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, 420, Eating & Drinking, Fun &...
funcheap.com
Le Marché Virtual Warehouse Sale (Nov. 11-13)
Come shop our bi-annual warehouse sale, featuring home decor from around the world—Up to 75% off retail!. Twice a year we gather together online and in-person to share our bounty of home decor treasures from Morocco to France, all at an amazing price. Shop candles, blankets, glassware, vintage pottery, linen scarves and more.
funcheap.com
Wallace Stegner’s Literary Legacy on Exhibit at Museum (Los Altos)
Los Altos History Museum opens a companion exhibit to its outdoor exhibition on Wallace Stegner, this time focusing on the Pulitzer Prize-winning author’s legacy on the creative writing world, and the Los Altos area in particular. Co-produced by The Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford University, “A Society to Match its Scenery: Wallace Stegner’s Local Legacy” is on display in the J. Gilbert Smith House Nov 10, 2022 – Mar 5, 2023.
funcheap.com
26th “Arab Film Festival” Bay Area (Nov. 11-20)
The flagship event of the Arab Film and Media Institute, the Arab Film Festival is the longest running independent festival of its kind in North America. Launched in 1996, the festival’s mission is to present the best of contemporary films that illuminate the richness of Arab culture through authentic narratives and images, providing insight into the beauty and complexity of the Arab world.
funcheap.com
“Sketch Friday” w/ Artists Amanda Lynn & Lady Mags (111 Minna)
111 Minna Gallery is excited to invite you to our latest art event Sketch Friday! With dozens of artists including our current exhibiting artists – Amanda Lynn and Lady Mags in their show ‘Wildflowers.’. This Sketch Friday is part of an ongoing tradition at 111 Minna Gallery for...
funcheap.com
Re-Entrification: Documentary Screening at SF’s Roxie Theatre
You’re invited to the third iteration of Re-Entrification at the Roxie Theater in San Francisco, CA. Re-Entrification is a film that tells the story of residents that have been displaced from their homes due to the city’s high cost of living. Tiny homes became a sanctuary where families can have the fundamental human right of a home. This film tells their story on how they made the decision to seek this type of support. Re-Entrification sheds light on the housing crisis in the Bay Area.
funcheap.com
Free Live Music Fridays Presenting Kill Bill Sax
Raised in Anchorage, Alaska from the age of 3, Bill began playing the saxophone in grade school, and decided to never stop. After graduating from Indiana University, Bill moved to Atlanta, where he sat in at local jam sessions, eventually picking up a touring gig as member of the Platinum Soul Band with the Universoul Circus. Bill then moved to NYC, where he became a fixture on the village r&b scene, working and performing with some of the best-known musicians on the scene. While sitting in with The Black Soul Experience at Manhattan’s Club Groove, frontman Antwon Robinson shouted impromptu “Kill Bill!,” and the name stuck.
funcheap.com
“Cut to The Feels” for Innocence Project (Oakland)
On Thursday, November 10th, Cut to the Feels returns to 7th West for an evening of dancing, giving, connection, and feels. Funds will benefit The Northern California Innocence Project‘s work to exonerate innocent individuals and advance racial justice. Cut to the Feels works to support and uplift local musicians...
funcheap.com
Guided Tour & Gallery Session w/ Leah Rosenberg (SF)
Join San Francisco artist and renowned colorist Leah Rosenberg as she leads a guided tour through McEvoy Foundation in the Arts’ current exhibition Color Code. During this casual session, Rosenberg and McEvoy Arts exhibitions and public programs curator Amanda Nudelman facilitate close reads of specific artworks to break down the role color plays in expressing ideas. Along the way, Rosenberg contextualizes the works within her career-long exploration of the emotional and psychological impact of color in everyday life, touching on color’s ability to mark a moment in time or function as a universal language.
funcheap.com
Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink Opening Night 2022 (City Center Bishop Ranch)
November means it’s time for the return of the ever-popular Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Ice Rink at City Center Bishop Ranch. Join Kristi Yamaguchi on November 11th at 6 p.m. as she officially opens the ice rink. Enjoy breathtaking ice skating performances by the local skating community, followed by the San Ramon Voices carolers, and Kristi cutting the ribbon to launch the ice skating season! While this event is open to the public, special event tickets are available for $30 and include access to the ice rink deck to watch the opening ceremony live, plus the first skate session of the season from 7pm – 9:30 p.m. (includes skate rental).
funcheap.com
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland)
$6 Tuesdays at the Grand Lake Theater (Oakland) It’s tough making ends meet these days. To help, the Grand Lake Theater in Oakland is offering $6 Tuesdays!. Admission to see a movie on Tuesdays is just $6. That’s any showtime, matinee or evening, excluding special engagements, of course.
funcheap.com
Free Rooftop Zumba at Salesforce Park (SF)
High energy, flawlessly taught, easily learned, wildly addictive ZUMBA® has taken the world by storm. FITNESS SF brings you top-notch ZUMBA® instructors in the SF Bay Area! This program meets at TJPA’s Salesforce Park Main Plaza at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and is free and open to the public.
funcheap.com
Zoppé Italian Family Circus 2022 in Redwood City
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in full swing this November, where The Big Top shines in the Redwood City Library Parking Lot, much to the delight of fans old and new! Welcoming guests into their authentic one-ring circus tent, Zoppé brings 3 exceptional shows for you on Friday 11/11 in honor of our veterans who have given so much to this country. This year’s theme is Liberta, in celebration of Liberty and Freedom for all.
funcheap.com
Crochet Jam at Treat Plaza (SF)
Crochet Jam, hosted by sculptor Ramekon O’Arwisters, uses the folk-art tradition of crocheting strips of fabric into free-form and organic soft sculptures to foster social interaction, creativity, and liberation. There aren’t any rules nor patterns. Crochet Jam is an opportunity for play, experimentation, and for allowing the material to...
funcheap.com
Santana Row’s 20th Anniversary (San Jose)
Join us and celebrate Santana Row’s 20th Anniversary. Cheers to 20 Years while tasting local wines, signature cocktails, and light bites from Santana Row restaurants. Enjoy live music, exclusive shopping incentives, and interactive activities. Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from this event will be donated to...
funcheap.com
An Afternoon of Chamber Music (SF)
Join us for an intimate concert featuring chamber music from musicians across the Bay Area, hosted by the San Francisco Civic Music Association. Admission is FREE and registration/RSVPs are appreciated but not required. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please arrive early to ensure your spot.
