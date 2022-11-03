Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MedicineNet.com
Is American Cheese a Real Cheese? Is It Good or Bad for You?
American cheese may not be a foodie's dream, but it may be your top choice when you need a cheese that melts. As you enjoy its creamy goodness, though, you may wonder whether it is good or bad for you. Is American cheese even a real cheese?. The label on...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Destroys Another Fast Food Favorite: Spring Rolls
The Great British Baking Show seems to be awfully confused this season. Instead of asking the bakers to, you know, bake, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith keep tasking them with cooking dishes from around the world. We’ve watched them massacre pizza, destroy Mexican cuisine, and completely miss the point of s’mores. This week, the horror continues with Prue’s Spring Roll Technical Challenge. The bakers are asked to make the Asian treat using a method that nods to “Pastry Week” rather than the actual techniques favored by Vietnamese and Chinese cooks. The Great British Baking Show‘s Spring Roll Technical Challenge is...
Chef shares major money-saving hack for keeping bread fresh for longer
This story was written by Wes Stenzel and originally appeared on The Cool Down. It’s easy to buy more bread than you eat. But if you value freshness, it can be tough to finish a loaf of your favorite dough within its prime window of flavor and texture. And who hasn’t walked through the grocery store and thought, “one more loaf, just to be safe”?
buckinghamshirelive.com
People are just finding out the real use of the fourth side of a cheese grater
Most of us have a host of kitchen gadets with some being more mysterious than others. From handy tools to take the top of boiled eggs through to a whole variety of fruit corers, stoners and peelers they can be pretty overwhelming. But one which most people have and use...
Skillet Mushroom Chicken Recipe
Chicken is usually the main component in many budget-friendly meals, and in this day and age, it's important to pinch those pennies wherever you can. One way to save a few bucks is to switch from expensive chicken breasts to cheaper thighs. We couldn't pinpoint why thighs typically cost less than breasts, but there's no shortage of conspiracy theories as to why on the internet.
Comments / 0