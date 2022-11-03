The Great British Baking Show seems to be awfully confused this season. Instead of asking the bakers to, you know, bake, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith keep tasking them with cooking dishes from around the world. We’ve watched them massacre pizza, destroy Mexican cuisine, and completely miss the point of s’mores. This week, the horror continues with Prue’s Spring Roll Technical Challenge. The bakers are asked to make the Asian treat using a method that nods to “Pastry Week” rather than the actual techniques favored by Vietnamese and Chinese cooks. The Great British Baking Show‘s Spring Roll Technical Challenge is...

2 DAYS AGO