Related
Texas governor candidates Abbott, O'Rourke will spend election night in border towns
DALLAS — The candidates for Texas governor have chosen where they will be on election night Tuesday -- along the southern border. Gov. Greg Abbott has made border security a focal point of his reelection campaign. And the border is where his campaign will end. The incumbent spent the...
WFAA
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
WFAA
Texas Elections: Inside the races for comptroller and agriculture, land and railroad commissioners
TEXAS, USA — In addition to high-profile races that all Texans will be voting in during this midterm election – including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – a number of other positions with statewide implications are up for grabs. Read more about those four races below,...
Abbott to ‘ratchet back’ Operation Lone Star if GOP takes Congress
n a one-on-one interview with KXAN's Monica Madden on Monday, the Republican incumbent said Texas will "no longer have to be doing what we're doing," if the GOP wins back Congress.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
Click2Houston.com
Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
WFAA
Party chairman says Democrats will show up on Election Day
TEXAS, USA — As we approach Election Day, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party says he’s seeing a level of enthusiasm among Democrats he’s never seen in his time as chair over the last decade or so. But early voting turnout doesn’t reflect that, and if...
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
These 20 Churches Supported Political Candidates. Experts Say They Violated Federal Law.
Churches aren’t supposed to endorse political candidates, according to IRS rules. Across the country, churches appear to be doing so anyway.
Click2Houston.com
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband. “The connection is...
WFAA
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Most Texas likely voters don’t believe either voter fraud or voter suppression are problems close to home, poll finds
A new poll finds that half of all Texans believe voter fraud is a serious problem across the county. But it also shows most Texans don't believe it's a problem closer to home. The survey, conducted by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, found 50% of likely Texas voters believe voter fraud is a major problem in the United States. But just 19% believe it's a major problem in Texas, while only 12% believe it's a problem in their own county.
Early voting turnout in SE Texas down from 2018 with young voters falling to 35%, new data shows
New data reveals that turnout among young voters fell by 35%, and the overall Black vote fell to 25% compared to the numbers in 2018.
Beto O'Rourke rallies at Houston universities to get young voters to the polls
HOUSTON — The fate of the youth vote remains a big question mark as voter turnout is lower than expected for early voting. Many young voters will be key in deciding who will be elected to offices up and down the ballot, and depending on what the turnout is from them, it could sway the election.
Escobar: Voter suppression affecting turnout in Texas
Voter fatigue or voter suppression? The candidates running to represent El Paso in Congress disagree on what is keeping the bulk of voters home as early voting in the Nov. 8 election ends on Friday.
Restraining order granted against Texas congressional candidate for fraudulent election signs, judge rules
DALLAS — Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson has been granted a restraining order against congressional candidate Debbie Walker after Walker reportedly used fraudulent election signs using photos of Johnson. Walker is running to replace Johnson, who is retiring in January, as the Representative for Texas' 30th congressional district. She is...
WFAA
