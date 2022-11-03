Read full article on original website
Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
OPINION: Sordid chapter in Alabama Criminal Justice History coming to a close
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco This past week the conviction and recommendation of the death penalty by a Marshall County jury of Jimmy Lee Spencer put the state one step closer to justice for the victims of his crimes and a sordid chapter in Alabama’s criminal justice history. Spencer was […]
Trussville Rotary announces student, teacher of the month
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is pleased to announce its Don Haisten Student of the Month (SOM) for November. Devin Kennedy is a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School. Devin is a former member of the Math Team and is active in his church. He is also a member […]
Gadsden marketer, Huntsville businessman plead guilty in multi-million-dollar kickback, health care fraud cases
From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA – Two Alabama men, one from Gadsden and one from Huntsville, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracies, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra, and U.S. Department of Health and […]
Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to fire at Temple Beth-El
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest was made in connection to a fire at Temple Beth-El on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Gregory Earl Fuller Jr., 45, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with arson second degree and has a bond of $30,000. “The […]
Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service
By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
Birmingham investigated suspicious package discovered at Temple Beth-El
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) investigated a suspicious package discovered at the Temple Beth-El Synagogue (2179 Highland Avenue in Birmingham) on Friday, Nov. 4, around 8:30 a.m. According to the BPD, the security director for the Jewish Federation Birmingham Division was notified of a suspicious package left near […]
Enterprise Holdings Foundation announces 2nd annual Holiday with Heroes
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Enterprise Holdings Foundation announced the 2nd annual Holiday with Heroes that will take place on Dec. 7, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. According to Eric Lund with Enterprise Holdings Foundation, the event will partner with America Family Care and begin at Spare Time (3600 Roosevelt Boulevard) […]
Irondale mayor partners with United Ability to host Community Shred-It Day
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. has partnered with United Ability’s Gone for Good Program to host a free Community Shred-It Day on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. outside of Irondale City Hall. Citizens are invited to bring unneeded paper documents, home office electronics, […]
Obituary: Thomas Farley (February 10, 1929 ~ November 1, 2022)
Thomas (Tom) Farley, 93, of Birmingham, passed away on November 1, 2022. Tom was born on February 10, 1929, to the late John Edgar and Grace Farley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Nelson Farley, and sisters, Bonnie Stanley and Colleen Noah. He attended Jones Valley High School and graduated from Paul […]
Leeds Girl Scouts Create STEM Project for Leeds Jane Culbreth Library
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Two girl scouts from the Leeds Girl Scout Troup 30234, under the leadership of Troup Leader Liz Johnson, made a presentation to the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library last Thursday. Girl Scouts, Emma Cox and Katelyn Finn, took on a project to help them attain the Bronze Award, the […]
Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
Leeds Main Street to maintain current location
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on […]
Body found in burning building in Bessemer
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
ARK WinGS Gym hosts 2nd annual Iron Sharpens Iron at Crosspoint Church
From Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — ARK WinGS Gym is hosting its 2nd Annual Iron Sharpens Iron gymnastics meet November 4-7th, 2022 at Crosspoint Church “The Point” recreation facility. The event will draw more than 350 gymnasts and hundreds of spectators flow in to see these gymnasts compete. “We call it Iron Sharpens Iron because we […]
2 injured, 1 killed in Marshall County crash
From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Arab man on Thursday, Nov. 3, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wesley L. Darnell, 43, was fatally injured when the 1999 Mercury Marquis that he was driving entered the opposing lane and […]
