ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Gadsden marketer, Huntsville businessman plead guilty in multi-million-dollar kickback, health care fraud cases

From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA – Two Alabama men, one from Gadsden and one from Huntsville, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracies, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra, and U.S. Department of Health and […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lass But Not Least: Thank You For Your Service

By Ken Lass On my daily walks along the Trussville greenway and Civitan Park, I pass by the construction site for the new memorial to the city’s fallen veterans. As another Veterans Day approaches, I am reminded of how many of those who have served have touched my life. Beginning with my Dad, who was […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham investigated suspicious package discovered at Temple Beth-El

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) investigated a suspicious package discovered at the Temple Beth-El Synagogue (2179 Highland Avenue in Birmingham) on Friday, Nov. 4, around 8:30 a.m. According to the BPD, the security director for the Jewish Federation Birmingham Division was notified of a suspicious package left near […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Area Chamber signs partnership with Jacksonville State

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Jacksonville State University to provide educational opportunities to its members. Beginning this spring, the university will offer a 20% corporate tuition scholarship per semester to full-time and part-time workers employed by member organizations of the chamber. The application fee […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Main Street to maintain current location

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS —In June of 2022, Leeds Main Street received a Main Street Alabama Designation. Leeds Main Street is a community-led organization focused on revitalizing Leeds’ downtown district. During the summer of 2022, the newly formed Main Street organization searched for a location for its operations. The Leeds Water Works Board […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Body found in burning building in Bessemer

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville BOE set to amend Neill’s contract

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools Board of Education has called a meeting for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 to consider an amendment to Dr. Pattie Neill’s contract. Multiple sources have confirmed that the BOE and Neill have been working together on a negotiated settlement that would bring her tenure as […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

2 injured, 1 killed in Marshall County crash

From The Tribune staff reports MARSHALL COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Arab man on Thursday, Nov. 3, at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wesley L. Darnell, 43, was fatally injured when the 1999 Mercury Marquis that he was driving entered the opposing lane and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy