ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Andrew Prine, Actor in Westerns Including ‘Chisum’ and ‘Wide Country,’ Dies at 86

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OYRf9_0ixwLDiC00
Andrew Prine Everett
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Andrew Prine, the charming character actor who proved quite comfortable in the saddle in Bandolero!, Chisum, Wide Country and dozens of other Westerns on television and the big screen, has died. He was 86.

He died Monday in Paris of natural causes while on vacation with his wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, she told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was the sweetest prince,” she said.

Prine also played the brother of Helen Keller (Patty Duke in an Oscar-winning turn) in The Miracle Worker (1962) and portrayed a lawman in Texarkana, Arkansas, who hunts a hooded serial killer alongside Ben Johnson in the cult classic The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976).

Later in his career, he stood out as Confederate Gen. Richard B. Garnett in the sprawling Gettysburg (1993).

In 1962-63, the lanky Prine got a taste of fame when he starred as the younger brother of Earl Holliman — their characters are traveling rodeo performers — on NBC’s Wide Country. Four years later, he played the oldest son of Barry Sullivan on another NBC Western, The Road West.

Prine worked with director Andrew V. McLaglen on three episodes of CBS’ Gunsmoke in 1962-63, and the pair reunited in 1968 for two films: the William Holden-starring war film The Devil’s Brigade, and Bandolero!, in which he and George Kennedy take after fugitives across the Mexican border.

Prine teamed with John Wayne in Chisum (1970), also helmed by McLaglen, and Rooster Cogburn (1975).

For his body of work in Westerns, he received the Golden Boot Award in 2001.

The son of a Pullman conductor, Andrew Lewis Prine was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Jennings, Florida. He graduated from Miami Jackson High School and attended the University of Miami on a theater scholarship but dropped out and headed to New York to pursue acting.

In 1958, he took over Anthony Perkins’ role on Broadway in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Look Homeward, Angel, written by Thomas Wolfe and directed by George Roy Hill.

“I think one of the reasons I got it is because I was so thin,” he told Backstage in an undated interview. “I weighed 138 pounds at 6-foot-2, so I looked exactly right for this character, who was supposed to be this gangly 17-year-old. I swear to God, I think my diet had something to do with it.

“I was getting free classes at that point from a lady in The Actors Studio who liked me. But I was a very lazy actor. I was berated by Old Man [Lee] Strasberg over the years and some other teachers who used to tell me, ‘You’re not paying attention.’ But I did get training, in spite of myself.

“Fortunately, I did Look Homeward for two years, and what I did while playing the lead and being paid was learn how to act. The stage manager came backstage every night with copious notes, and his job was to keep me on target. I learned how to act, really, on Broadway.”

Scouts from Universal saw him onstage and wanted him to star on a rodeo series.

“So I said, ‘I’m just going to go out [to California] and do [that] and I’m coming right back to Broadway,'” he recalled in a 2013 episode of A Word on Westerns. “Then I found out how much money they would give me just to sit on a horse, and I said, ‘So long, Broadway.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V63MU_0ixwLDiC00
Andrew Prine (left) and Earl Holliman in a promo photo for the 1962-63 NBC series ‘Wide Country’. Everett

In 1964, Prine played a doubting brother of David Janssen’s Richard Kimble on the first season of ABC’s The Fugitive, and he had a recurring role a year later on the final season of NBC’s Dr. Kildare, but Westerns were his bread and butter.

In the 1960s, he guest-starred on Bonanza, The Virginian, Wagon Train, Daniel Boone and Lancer and appeared in the Dean Martin-starring Texas Across the River (1966), often doing his own stunts.

“I’ve been in many wrecks, as we call them, and broken my knees and shoulders trying too hard to do stunts I should not have done and was not qualified to do,” he said.

Prine stayed busy in the next decade, too. “I managed to take on so many roles in the period during the 1970s because I never met a film role I didn’t like,” he said in 2013. “I’m a working actor, I don’t wait a year for a picture.” (He has more than 180 acting credits listed on IMDb.)

To promote the sexploitation thriller The Centerfold Girls (1974), in which he starred as a sadistic serial killer, Prine posed nude for the women’s magazine Viva in 1974. His other films of the era included One Little Indian (1973) with James Garner, the Alan Rudolph-directed Terror Circus (1973), Grizzly (1976) and The Evil (1978).

Prine played the father of Michael Manasseri and Lee Tergesen’s characters on the 1994-98 USA series Weird Science and was the “visitor” known as Steven on the 1983-84 NBC miniseries V and V: The Final Battle.

He also acted for Quentin Tarantino on a two-part Emmy-winning episode of CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005. On television, he was in everything from The United States Steel Hour, Peter Gunn, The Defenders and Combat! to The Bionic Woman, Saving Grace, Boston Legal and Six Feet Under.

Prine was married to actress Sharon Farrell from 1962 to 1963 and to actress Brenda Scott three times — from 1965 to 1966, 1968 to 1969 and 1973 to 1978 — before he wed Lowe in 1986. He also was romantically involved with actress Karyn Kupcinet when she was murdered in 1963 in an infamous unsolved Hollywood homicide.

Survivors also include his brother, John, and nephews Nick (and his wife, Rhonda) and Kevin (and his wife, Kathy).

Comments / 118

Wattsamattau
4d ago

I remember he was all over the place in both movies and tv. Been years since I saw that face. He always seemed to do best as a sinister snake in the grass type role. That is a quality that a good actor can really bring to life. RIP and condolences to the family.

Reply(3)
24
Tyrell Williams
4d ago

Condolences to the immediate family and friends ❤️❤️ And Great Western Actor ❤️❤️❤️❤️And for the family the family to heal.❤️❤️❤️❤️And the family are in Prayers 🙏

Reply
19
Patrick Fritz
3d ago

Great actor. He played in a lot of gun smoke episodes. It is true that all the great actors from the sixties and seventies are leaving this world. Actors of today's life are not if are not anywhere near as good as they were back in the days.

Reply(1)
23
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: “I’m One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood”

Eric Roberts doesn’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor. That honor goes to the Indian star Brahmanandam, currently with more than 1,170 titles to his name. But Roberts is quickly catching up. According to his (endlessly updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 films and TV shows, making him the actor with the most screen credits in Hollywood working today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts is counting (or even has the time to). Almost four and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Aaron Carter, who enjoyed fame at an early age as a singer, television personality and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. A representative from his management team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. No cause of death was given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at...
LANCASTER, CA
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
disneydining.com

Popular ABC Show Forced Into Commercial Break After Audience Screams and Curses at Guest

For 25 years, The View has been one of ABC’s most popular daytime talk shows. The panel — which now includes Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — has interviewed some of the most famous faces in politics and entertainment. Over the years, they have interviewed people like former President Barack Obama, late Senator John McCain, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.
TEXAS STATE
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Deadline

‘SuperFly’ Actor & Rapper Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison After Raping Multiple Women

Kaalan Walker, who has a film credit in the film SuperFly, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison following the raping of multiple women. The 27-year-old rapper was convicted on charges brought by three teenage girls and four women. According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Walker had “three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.” Walker had been arrested on these charges back in 2018 and had been released on bail. The actor that also has a television credit in...
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
extratv

Andrew Prine, Western Staple, Dies at 86

Andrew Prine, whose performances in westerns earned him a Golden Boot Award in 2001, died Monday while traveling in Paris, THR reports. He was 86. His wife, actress-producer Heather Lowe, confirmed his death was due to natural causes, calling him "the sweetest prince." Born in Jennings, Florida, on Valentine's Day...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy