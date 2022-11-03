Read full article on original website
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
Reason For Braun Strowman’s WWE Backstage Heat Revealed
Braun Strowman is officially back in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), however, a lot of wrestlers are reportedly not fans of “The Monster of all Monsters” backstage. On the September 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the former Universal Champion made his official comeback to the company. When he made his arrival, he would show himself for the first time being back by chokeslamming Humberto Carrillo before shooting Otis through a barricade with his signature shoulder tackle.
Sasha Banks And Naomi Added Back Into WWE’s Opening Signature
The WWE returns of Sasha Banks and Nomi could be one step closer. The former Women’s Tag Team Champions haven’t appeared in a WWE ring since wrestling at a live event in Roanoke, Virginia on May 15th, but that exile could be coming to an end. The following...
John Laurinaitis Once Threatened To Fire WWE Coach For Wearing Sweatpants
To the former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, wearing sweatpants to the office was a fireable offense, or at least it almost was for Tom Pritchard, who spent five years working as a coach in Stamford, Connecticut, the promotion’s base. Tom Pritchard was at one time a...
Sasha Banks Training With Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion [Video]
With every passing day speculation surrounding a potential WWE return for Sasha Banks continues to gather pace. The star has begun to drop hints about her future on her own social media, while she and fellow absentee Naomi were recently added back into WWE’s opening “Then. Now. Forever” signature.
Triple H Has WWE Star On “Fast Track” To Become The Next Sasha Banks
While Sasha Banks remains absent from WWE, the company seemingly already have their eye on the woman who could fill the very famous shoes of The Boss. Since Triple H assumed creative control of WWE he has set about reshaping the main roster and that has involved bringing back a number of former stars as well as features Superstars from NXT. Even in recent weeks, NXT faction Legado Del Fantasma made their long-awaited main roster debuts on SmackDown.
AEW Rampage Ratings – November 4th 2022
Once again AEW Rampage was live on November 4th, and featured match the vast majority of fans never thought they would see. There was also the small matter of boxing legend Mike Tyson making an appearance on commentary. As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics the November 4th edition of...
Andrade Addresses Reports Of Unhappiness At AEW In Now-Deleted Tweet
Prior to the October 5 AEW Dynamite even going on air, it was reported that a backstage altercation had occurred between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo. The situation had stemmed from a handful of, seemingly at first storyline, jabs at one another before things turned sour. The result of...
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear
In the penultimate match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Bayley, besting ‘The Role Model’ in a Last Woman Standing match. ‘The EST of WWE’ secured the win by trapping Bayley between either side of a ladder, subsequently sliding her underneath the turnbuckles to prevent her from escaping.
Bandido Signs With AEW
Making his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the September 28 Dynamite broadcast, Bandido came up short vs. Chris Jericho. This marked the first in a series of clashes between ‘The Ocho’ and various ex-ROH champions; the reigning ROH World Champion has since fought off the likes of Dalton Castle and Colt Cabana.
Jim Cornette Believes “Misused” AEW Duo Can “Work Circles” Around Most Of The Roster
Debuting in All Elite Wrestling on the October 14 AEW Rampage, The Kingdom trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis came into AEW immediately targeting FTR. Though they aren’t currently the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently the doubles champions of ROH, NJPW, and AAA.
Jim Cornette Addresses Legend Calling Seth Rollins “The Next Shawn Michaels”
Owing to their similar in-ring styles and personalities, WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer Kurt Angle compared Seth Rollins to Shawn Michaels on a recent edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle elaborated, noting that although ‘The Visionary’ isn’t quite on Michaels’ level, he’ll be there in about “30-something years”.
Nick Aldis Set To Depart NWA Following Now Deleted Video
Joining the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, Nick Aldis has risen to become the face of the Billy Corgan-helmed promotion. ‘The National Treasure’ is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion in the company, the second reign of which marked the sixth-longest (by days recognised) in history at 1,043 days.
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his “The Kurt Angle Show” podcast to discuss a multitude of topics. One of them happened to be about current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, with Angle saying that he’s a special kind of talent in the world of professional wrestling.
Jeff Jarrett Comments On His New Role In AEW
Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling on the November 2 broadcast of Dynamite. Aligning himself with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Cole Karter, the WWE and IMPACT Hall of Famer smashed a guitar over the head of Darby Allin to signify his arrival in the promotion.
Top WWE Star ‘Extremely Sick’ During WWE Crown Jewel
WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view event was filled with spectacular matches and according to insiders, Drew McIntyre who was matched up against his latest adversary, Karrion Kross, had been battling the flu for the past several days, but despite his illness, he still managed to pull out the win. Canceling...
Wrestling Veteran Slams ‘Bad Worker’ Goldberg
If you ask former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) manager Dutch Mantell , he’ll tell you that Goldberg doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, this despite Goldberg being a multi-time world champion. Back in 1999 at WCW’s Starrcade pay-per-view, Goldberg and Bret Hart would have an...
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
After a successful stint in The Way in WWE NXT, Austin Theory was drafted to WWE Raw in October of 2021 and gained prominence on the red brand after it was revealed that he’d stolen Vince McMahon’s Cleopatra’s Egg in a tie-in with Dwayne Johnson’s Netflix film Red Notice. In the months to follow, Theory would go on to serve as Mr. McMahon’s protégé, regularly given challenges from the then-WWE Chairman.
Omos Drawing Praise Backstage Following WWE Crown Jewel
Although WWE Crown Jewel 2022 featured a slew of high-profile bouts, capped off by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, the undercard featured a singles clash between two behemoths of the wrestling ring. Braun Strowman and Omos did battle after weeks of squabbling, culminating in a Strowman victory via Running Powerslam.
Bray Wyatt Addresses Time As ‘The Fiend’ At WWE Crown Jewel 2022
At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bray Wyatt once again addressed his demons, and was once again interrupted by the mysterious Uncle Howdy. However, for the first time, Wyatt discussed his famous wrestling family and time spent as ‘The Fiend.’. Entering to another huge ovation, Bray Wyatt made his way...
