Braun Strowman is officially back in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), however, a lot of wrestlers are reportedly not fans of “The Monster of all Monsters” backstage. On the September 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the former Universal Champion made his official comeback to the company. When he made his arrival, he would show himself for the first time being back by chokeslamming Humberto Carrillo before shooting Otis through a barricade with his signature shoulder tackle.

1 DAY AGO