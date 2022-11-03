ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns

NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

WGNO’s Coats For Kids is The Easiest Way To Help A Child Stay Warm This Winter. Here’s How You Can Help Now.

Keeping our kids warm is not a just a necessity but should always be our priority as a community. It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2022 Coats For Kids helps make our goal happen. A tradition that has spanned 26 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats For Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years

NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Acadiana Table

Louisiana Oyster Loaf

With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why

NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
whereyat.com

$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!

There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Garbage contracts in New Orleans a huge mess

NEW ORLEANS — Trash stinks and apparently so does the process of bringing new trash haulers on board in the city of New Orleans. Next Monday – IV Waste and Waste Pro are expected to take over collections in parts of the city, mostly north of I-10, where the garbage is now picked up by Metro Service Group.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

