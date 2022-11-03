Read full article on original website
IV Waste, Waste Pro rolled through neighborhoods on Monday despite areas still under Metro contract
NEW ORLEANS — Two garbage collectors, IV Waste and Waste Pro rolled through several neighborhoods collecting garbage in New Orleans East, Lakeview, Gentilly, and the 9th Ward, despite the contract for garbage pickup in those areas still belonging to Metro Service Group. “Starting Monday morning, you’re going to see...
New trash contracts begin, curbside recyling returns
NEW ORLEANS — Several neighborhoods had recycling picked up for the first time in about a year. It's part of the rollout of two garbage collectors who began serving in parts of New Orleans Monday. The new contractors, IV Waste and Waste Pro began picking up in areas that...
NOLA.com
Power to the People: Could New Orleans take control of its power utility?
Editor's Note: This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. A modified version of this story appeared in Gambit's Nov. 8 print edition. Two decades ago, people in Winter Park, Florida, were fed up with their...
fox8live.com
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New Orleans institution Hubig’s Pies is back. Owner Andrew Ramsey announced that Hubig’s pies will be available in limited quantities at local stores in New Orleans starting Monday. A limited quantity of apple and lemon pies were available Sunday at a pop-up tent in the parking lot of the Hancock Whitney Bank’s Carrollton branch (1324 S. Carrollton Ave.), though they sold out by 3 p.m.
wgno.com
WGNO’s Coats For Kids is The Easiest Way To Help A Child Stay Warm This Winter. Here’s How You Can Help Now.
Keeping our kids warm is not a just a necessity but should always be our priority as a community. It’s predicted to a be cold winter and donating a new or lightly-used coat to WGNO’s 2022 Coats For Kids helps make our goal happen. A tradition that has spanned 26 years, WGNO and its community partners have collected, cleaned and donated over 77,000 Coats For Kids in New Orleans and surrounding areas.
Hubig's Pies Are Returning to New Orleans Stores Today
No one has been able to get their hands on these pies since that tragic day until now.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in New Orleans this year? This post covers Christmas New Orleans 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in New Orleans, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
Hubig's Pies are back; 10,000 sold on first day
According to the company’s president emeritus, Hubig’s Pies will make their return to New Orleans-area grocery and convenience stores on Monday.
WDSU
Hubig's Pies are back on the market after 10 years
NEW ORLEANS — Hubig's Pies owner Andrew Ramsey announced that the pies are back on the market after production was shut down 10 years ago. The pies will be sold in local stores starting Monday and are on sale Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at Hancock Whitney Branch on S. Carrollton Avenue.
NOLA.com
Winners announced from Oak Street Po-Boy Fest 2022 in New Orleans; see list
Once again, the Oak Street Po-Boy Fest turned its namesake street into a playground of different po-boy possibilities, with classics served alongside some wild flights of local culinary imagination. The Nov. 6 event marked its first full return since the pandemic, restoring one more facet of the local festival calendar.
Acadiana Table
Louisiana Oyster Loaf
With one bite of this classic New Orleans recipe – Louisiana Oyster Loaf – I am transported back to a long ago time when simplicity reigned in Creole cooking. It is a basic recipe that elevates Louisiana oysters to spiritual heights. For a born and bred Louisiana boy,...
houmatimes.com
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Banks, and Local Councils on Aging to Host Early Senior Thanksgiving Meals
Peoples Health and Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging, and the New Orleans Council on Aging are partnering to host Thanksgiving meals for seniors. To give back this holiday season, Peoples Health has partnered with...
Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why
NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans on Monday. That didn’t happen. Store shelves sat empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of...
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Strut Your Stuff!
There's little in this world you cannot stuff. You can stuff your face, a teddy bear, your house (with all kinds of stuff), a mattress, your butt into a tight pair of jeans. The possibilities are endless. Of all that's available, arguably the best (and tastiest) stuff to stuff with other stuff is food.
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
NOLA.com
Emeril's French Quarter restaurant NOLA will not reopen; local name takes over
The fate of chef Emeril Lagasse’s French Quarter restaurant NOLA has been one of the lingering question marks in New Orleans dining through the pandemic. The restaurant, in business for nearly 30 years, has been closed since March 2020 when all restaurants were ordered to suspend indoor dining. Now...
Garbage contracts in New Orleans a huge mess
NEW ORLEANS — Trash stinks and apparently so does the process of bringing new trash haulers on board in the city of New Orleans. Next Monday – IV Waste and Waste Pro are expected to take over collections in parts of the city, mostly north of I-10, where the garbage is now picked up by Metro Service Group.
Plaintiffs win class action lawsuit against Bob Dean over Hurricane Ida nursing home evacuations
NEW ORLEANS — After hearing dueling legal arguments from high-powered local plaintiffs’ attorneys, a Jefferson Parish judge ruled Monday in favor of a class-action settlement against nursing home owner Bob Dean stemming from his ill-fated evacuation of 843 of his patients during Hurricane Ida. Judge Michael Mentz approved...
WWL
