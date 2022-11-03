ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

59-year-old man killed in Middletown crash

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in Middletown.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Street, according to police.

One driver was trapped inside his 2015 Chevy Sonic. The other driver was on the road near his 2015 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Chevy Sonic, 59-year-old Jeffrey Reitmeier, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His address is listed as the same as where the crash occurred.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 638-4063.

