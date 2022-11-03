Read full article on original website
Related
10 Biggest Problems Facing Social Security
Social Security is one of the most hotly debated social programs in America. While all seem to acknowledge that it's a vital necessity, how the program is funded and administered -- as well as its...
KSN.com
As Cuellar eyes 10th term in Congress, GOP challenger Garcia says voters deserve new voice
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar wants to win a 10th term in Congress but he faces a heavily backed GOP political newcomer who says it’s time for new blood in Washington. The Republican National Committee has earmarked Cuellar’s 28th Congressional District as...
Midterm elections 2022 - live: Warnock trails and Fetterman leads in final pre-election polls
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.
Comments / 0