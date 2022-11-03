Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
KTVU FOX 2
French Bulldog stolen Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Ashanti Hamilton says her 7-month old French Bulldog puppy, Gucci, was stolen from her car in a Home Depot parking lot in San Leandro. Hamilton said she cracked the windows Friday about 3 p.m. while running a quick errand and thinks someone reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors and grab the dog.
Michelin-starred Bay Area restaurant to close its doors by the end of the year
When famed chef David Kinch announced that he planned to sell Manresa a few months back, there was widespread hope that the 3-Michelin-starred fine dining establishment might be able to live on under new management.
KTVU FOX 2
Workers robbed and pistol-whipped in San Francisco market: Video
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said two workers were assaulted and robbed at Stop and Shop Thursday night in the Mission District. Surveillance video shows a guy in a red hooded sweatshirt slamming a worker to the ground and hitting his head with a pistol. Another worker was held up at the cash register during the robbery at 26th and Mission Street.
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
KTVU FOX 2
Mr. Espresso!
When in need of a little pick-me-up turn to your local barista for a jolt. Oakland's own Latte Artist Champion, Mehdi Chung serves up one beautiful latte after another at Mr. Espresso and he shows how you can do just that at home!
Bomb squad deems ‘suspicious device’ safe at San Jose thrift store
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police units and a bomb squad responded to the scene of a suspicious device at a thrift store in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. The device was found at the Salvation Army at 702 West Taylor Street in San Jose. As of 1:39 p.m. SJPD […]
This twist on an iconic logo has sparked a furious design debate
The best logos tend to be simple, memorable and versatile. Some are so versatile they can be put to uses the original designer never imagined. That's the case of San Francisco's 'worm', as the logo of the city and county's municipal transport network is affectionately known. The San Franciso Municipal...
Eater
It’s Official: Three-Michelin-Star Manresa Is Closing at the End of the Year
Is there such a thing as Manresa without chef and owner David Kinch? It seems the answer is, sadly, no. In a press release shared Monday morning, November 7, Kinch announced plans to close the esteemed 20-year-old Los Gatos restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Still, the news shouldn’t come as a complete shock to those paying attention; in August, Kinch announced his plans to part ways with the landmark restaurant at the end of this year. At the time, Kinch also said he was looking to sell the property on which the restaurant sits and the business itself, noting that he hoped the restaurant would be able to continue without him.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshows erupt throughout Bay Area: Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo and Hayward
VALLEJO, Calif. - Illegal sideshows erupted throughout the Bay Area over the weekend in cities from Vallejo to Hayward. Police said at some points, gunfire was heard and some people pointed lasers at the drivers as well. One of the largest sideshows was in Vallejo, where police said they broke...
KTVU FOX 2
'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains
OAKLEY, Calif., - The partial remains of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, were discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California. A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
Man drowns at Bay Area beach Sunday, just 1 day before High Surf Advisory goes into effect
In Pacifica, an officer could be seen walking with a boogie board from the ocean after two people had to be rescued at Linda Mar Beach.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $15.5 Million, This Modern Marvel in Hillsborough with Design Innovations Evokes The Glamour of The Hollywood Hills
121 Bella Vista Drive Home in Hillsborough, California for Sale. 121 Bella Vista Drive, Hillsborough, California is an elite new construction home evokes the glamour of the Hollywood Hills, where luxe retreats embrace nature be Award-winning architect Leonard Ng. This Home in Hillsborough offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Bella Vista Drive, please contact Geoffrey Nelson (Phone: 650-455-3735) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
travelyouman.com
15 Best Places to Visit San Jose (Fun Things To Do)
The third-largest city in California and the commercial center of Silicon Valley’s San Francisco Bay region is San Jose. It is widely recognized for its pleasant, sunny climate, creative neighborhood, and strong historical ties to the agricultural sector. San Jose’s thriving downtown core, where ancient thoroughfares like San Pedro...
The Bay Area cities with the most poorly maintained streets and roads
Streets in one Bay Area city are deteriorating faster than they can be maintained. As it stands, not much can be done to change it.
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose
As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
mercisf.com
Season 2022-23: Where to Find Raclette in The Bay Area
With the return of rainy and cold days, we declare the 2022-2023 raclette season open! Whether pre-cut in supermarkets or in cheese shops, raclette is now available throughout the Bay Area. Below is the list of places where you can find it right now:. Say Cheese. Say Cheese on Cole...
