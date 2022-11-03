Read full article on original website
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 'I like to kill the Yankees. I would never sign with (them)'
Asked if he would ever sign with the Yankees, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it very clear that he would never play in the Bronx, and would much rather beat them.
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston
A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Dusty Baker's former teammate on 'borrowed time' to watch him win World Series ring
"I might be here on borrowed time, but I'm still here," Jim Breazeale said. "I know he's got something for me to do."
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Aaron Judge rumors: Mets won’t pursue Yankees slugger this offseason
Are the New York Mets already out of the running to sign New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge this offseason? According to one report, the crosstown rivals will not be in competition with each other to sign one of the leading candidates to win this season’s American League Most Valuable Player award.
Mets Morning News for November 5, 2022
Francisco Lindor was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award by the MLBPA. Mark Canha discussed his feelings on his first year in New York and whether he expected some of his free agent teammates to come back. Anthony DiComo discussed the priorities for the Mets as free...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Among Teams Expected to Have Interest for Jacob deGrom
With the pitching woes for the Dodgers at the end of the season, this comes as no surprise
Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Astros Third Baseman Bregman Broke Finger in Game 6 of World Series
Alex Bregman said postgame Saturday he broke his left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning.
Did Rob Thomson cost Phillies with bullpen decision in Game 6?
The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 6 of the World Series 4-1 on Saturday night to end the series, and the team’s fans can thank Rob Thomson for making a brutal move to cost the team. Thomson made a pitching change that helped the Houston Astros blow open the game...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher
The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
