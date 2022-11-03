ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral

Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for November 5, 2022

Francisco Lindor was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award by the MLBPA. Mark Canha discussed his feelings on his first year in New York and whether he expected some of his free agent teammates to come back. Anthony DiComo discussed the priorities for the Mets as free...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Sees GM Minasian Making a Run at Two-Way Catcher

The Angels are looking to make upgrades this offseason on a team that disappointed in 2022, going 73-89, and missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season. One insider, The Athletic's Sam Blum, said the team's biggest need is solidifying the depth in their lineup. Another insider has a pretty good idea of where they can do that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy