3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say
VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car and credit cards.
Investigators said the suspects quickly began racking up charges on the stolen cards at businesses in Visalia, Tulare, and Bakersfield.
At 1:50 p.m., detectives found the stolen car abandoned in Tulare.
During an investigation, officials said they identified 27-year-old Mayra Gudino, 23-year-old Sitlali Gudino, and 32-year-old Jesus Nunez as the three suspects.
On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at a home in Delano, where all three suspects were taken into custody.
During the search, officers said they found stolen property including a bird, a wedding ring, and items that had been purchased with the stolen credit cards.
All three of the suspects were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
