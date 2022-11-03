ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

3 arrested for stealing vehicle, credit cards in Visalia, police say

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTu8w_0ixwJnDo00

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three people were arrested after they stole a vehicle and started using the victim’s credit cards, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25, an officer was called out to Planet Fitness on Walnut Avenue after it was reported that three suspects had stolen a car and credit cards.

Investigators said the suspects quickly began racking up charges on the stolen cards at businesses in Visalia, Tulare, and Bakersfield.

At 1:50 p.m., detectives found the stolen car abandoned in Tulare.

During an investigation, officials said they identified 27-year-old Mayra Gudino, 23-year-old Sitlali Gudino, and 32-year-old Jesus Nunez as the three suspects.

On Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at a home in Delano, where all three suspects were taken into custody.

During the search, officers said they found stolen property including a bird, a wedding ring, and items that had been purchased with the stolen credit cards.

All three of the suspects were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

reason72
4d ago

I wonder if my wife's credit cards were in that bunch her wallet was stolen out of her car on walnut and encina in visalia

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman with pipe wrench arrested after stealing cell phone, deputies say

ARMONA, Calif. ( ) – A woman in Armona was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening a homeowner and her neighbor with a pipe wrench, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of 6th Street in Armona...
ARMONA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy