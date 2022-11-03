Charles Holmes and Joana Robinson discuss the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel, Interview with the Vampire on AMC. While the show has no ties to the 1994 film adaptation, they discuss the differences between the two before praising Jacob Anderson’s portrayal as Louis de Pointe du Lac, and the dedication to maintaining the authenticity of the entire production. They also debate whether the show has enough draw to bring more subscribers to AMC+, how race played an important part of the show, the use of music, differences from the novel, and more.

17 HOURS AGO