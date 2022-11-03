Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Are We Headed for a Prestige TV Slump? Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E2
Chris and Andy talk about some of the signs that we may be heading from a surplus of prestige TV shows to a lack of them (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of The White Lotus and Mike White’s very specific vision for Season 2 (23:00), before taking a moment to remember Mimi Parker of the band Low, who passed away over the weekend (42:02).
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
The Ringer
‘The Crown’ Seasons 1-4 Recap
In anticipation of the fifth season of The Crown, Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin sit down to take a look back at the first four seasons of the prestige Netflix show and what it can bring to the new season and cast for Season 5. Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory...
The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 2 Recap
Bill and Joanna get together to talk about the second episode of the new season of The White Lotus and they begin by exploring the character dynamics between the son-father-grandfather trio of Albie, Dominic, and Bert. They then juxtapose Michael Imperioli and Jennifer Coolidge’s famous on-screen personas to their White Lotus performances before dissecting their favorite scenes and Mike White’s writing style (12:01). After the break, they pick their winners and losers of the episode and and make their predictions for the rest of the season (27:18).
The Ringer
Jeremy Peña Report, NFL Recap, and Wax Collecting With Phil Orlando
Mike and Jesse start the pod by discussing the serial numbers on Panini Crown Royale allegedly revealing where the kabooms are (2:26). Then, they talk Jeremy Peña’s card value (8:10) before being joined by Phil Orlando to discuss the card market and wax collecting (11:15). Later, they recap some Week 9 NFL games and talk about their effect on the card market (36:10).
The Ringer
‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Recap
Charles Holmes and Joana Robinson discuss the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s gothic novel, Interview with the Vampire on AMC. While the show has no ties to the 1994 film adaptation, they discuss the differences between the two before praising Jacob Anderson’s portrayal as Louis de Pointe du Lac, and the dedication to maintaining the authenticity of the entire production. They also debate whether the show has enough draw to bring more subscribers to AMC+, how race played an important part of the show, the use of music, differences from the novel, and more.
The Ringer
Lindsay Lohan Twin Theories
It’s Day 4 of our 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan. Today, Juliet Litman and Amelia Wedemeyer discuss their favorite theories regarding the online rumors about Lohan potentially being a twin. The Latest. Braun Strowman’s Monster Mash. Braun Strowman and Omos, two of WWE’s current "monsters," lock horns at...
Comments / 0