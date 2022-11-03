ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Extra Point: Nov. 3, 2022

By Zach Martin
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnAlS_0ixwJg2j00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In this week’s The Extra Point, KSN’s Zach Martin and Julia Lobaina break down what’s going on locally as we near the Regional round of the Kansas State High School Athletic Association’s football playoffs, and the KSHSAA boy’s soccer state tournament.

For football, Zach breaks down what impressed him from 5A Maize’s first-round win at the 5A classification against Salina South, while Julia talks about the continued dominance of undefeated Kingman at the 2A classification.

Next, Zach and Julia talk about what matchups intrigue them the most in the Regional Round.

Finally, the KSHSAA Boy’s Soccer State Tournament is this weekend. Zach talks about the 4A-1A McPherson Bullpups and their unexpected run to state, while Julia has some thoughts on the 5A Maize South Mavericks as they enter the semifinals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Seeing green? It is a way to support veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday night and going through Sunday, you may notice green lights shining in and on Kansas buildings. Operation Green Light is a national effort to support veterans. The Kansas Association of Counties (KAC) says many counties will illuminate county courthouses, county buildings, and offices green from Monday, Nov. 7, through […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election.  But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in […]
ARIZONA STATE
KSN News

Ticket-splitters could play key role in battleground states

Ticket-splitters are poised to play a pivotal role in a handful of key battleground states, like Pennsylvania and Georgia, where signs are growing that voters may be willing to cross party lines for certain candidates.  In Georgia, where voters will choose their next governor and U.S. senator next week, polling has routinely shown Gov. Brian […]
GEORGIA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy