Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

City breaks ground on more than 50 new affordable housing units

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 50 new forms of affordable housing will soon be available in the Hostess city.  On Thursday, city officials broke ground on the Dundee Cottages project, adding 40 dwellings for residents all for less than $700 a month. “They’ve had a wonderful experience next door, very little crime if any,” […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Tybee Island residents celebrate island's indigenous people

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island honored its native people by observing Indigenous Peoples Day with an educational celebration at Hotel Tybee on Saturday. It was a day of education and history for the people who gathered to learn about and honor the indigenous tribes that were originally located on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WTGS

Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity

College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
STATESBORO, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County

This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
WSAV News 3

6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home

GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA

