Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
City breaks ground on more than 50 new affordable housing units
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — More than 50 new forms of affordable housing will soon be available in the Hostess city. On Thursday, city officials broke ground on the Dundee Cottages project, adding 40 dwellings for residents all for less than $700 a month. “They’ve had a wonderful experience next door, very little crime if any,” […]
Elevated event space coming with The Foxhall in the West District
Three successful business leaders, Randy Childs, Sean Davis and Josh Whitfield have come together to create The Foxhall in Statesboro’s West District. The Foxhall will be an elevated event space designed to give any event the best atmosphere through architecture and experience. They are projecting a February 2023 opening.
WTGS
Georgia Department of Transportation gives update on I-16 project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officials say improvements to the I-16/I-95 interchange ramps are coming along, with major progress being made. NEW: Savannah City Manager appoints permanent Fire Chief. The improvement projects will provide infrastructure enhancements and are intended to ease congestion, decrease travel...
CAT to add 6 new stops in Garden City, ‘public transportation has to reach every area of Chatham County’
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham Area Transit riders in Garden City will soon see more stops in their neighborhood. During Friday morning’s meeting, Chatham County Commission gave the green light for CAT to add six new bus stops along Highway 80 in Garden City. Chairman Chester Ellis explained it was a direct request from […]
wtoc.com
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
wtoc.com
Two injured in overnight shooting in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. There are no additional details at this time. Stick with WTOC...
Statesboro Area Transit bus system set to begin running in January 2023
The City of Statesboro is partnering with the Coastal Regional Commission to bring a new accessible transit system to the Statesboro area. The transit system is projected to begin running in January 2023 and will provide a free transportation service to its citizens for the first six months. After the...
WTGS
Hyundai supplier building facility in Bulloch County, creating 630 new jobs
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced a new manufacturing facility that will act as a supplier for the Hyundai mega plant is coming to Bulloch County. Joon Georgia, Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County, according to officials. The company's new facility will be the first confirmed supplier for the Hyundai Metaplant America in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Hinesville Vietnam veteran honored with bench along Veterans Memorial Walk
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - As we get closer to Veterans Day, many communities in our area are preparing to honor their servicemen and women. In Hinesville, a special veteran received recognition for his service to our country as well as to his friends and neighbors. A bench along the Veterans...
WTGS
Tybee Island residents celebrate island's indigenous people
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Tybee Island honored its native people by observing Indigenous Peoples Day with an educational celebration at Hotel Tybee on Saturday. It was a day of education and history for the people who gathered to learn about and honor the indigenous tribes that were originally located on the island.
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
WTGS
Police investigating double shooting near City Market in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Jefferson/W. St Julian St. around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. According to police two adults received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Over the summer, City Market implemented a new policy which came...
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
Bulloch YES (AGAIN) | First Hyundai Metaplant America Supplier Chooses Bulloch
November 7, 2022 – Today Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Joon Georgia, Inc., d/b/a Ajin Georgia, an automotive parts manufacturer, will create 630 new jobs and invest $317 million in Bulloch County. Plans for the company’s new manufacturing facility mark the first confirmed supplier for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Family, district attorney react to murder acquittal by directed verdict
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man is free after he shot and killed another man during an argument in a Savannah neighborhood. He was acquitted last week on murder charges. But not by the jury who heard the case. In a rare decision, the judge tossed out the murder...
Georgia Southern food pantries serve students experiencing food insecurity
College is already expensive enough to attend. But, add in living expenses, textbooks, and other surprise payments, and students may find themselves in a financially challenging starting position for the rest of the semester. Luckily, thanks to the Georgia Southern campus’s food pantry program, these scholars will have a resource to cover some of their food and essential needs.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Screven County
This historic congregation was established in 1909. At some point, the smaller church was replaced with a larger one. An historic lodge is also located on the property.
6 defendants face federal charges over illegal firearm possession
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Six defendants are among several facing federal charges that include illegal possession of firearms. The charges follow separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Recent actions in the U.S. District Court also include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases […]
WJCL
Effingham County Sherriff: Body discovered inside burning mobile home
GUYTON, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered inside of a mobile home after it was destroyed by fire in the 2000 block of Sand Hill Road Sunday. According to the Effingham County Sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. When Effingham County fire crews arrived at the scene the mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters conducted a search inside the home and discovered the remains of a deceased person. The body has yet to be identified.
