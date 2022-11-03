ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, IL

Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago

A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward. 
5 Killed, 27 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 27 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The first fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks

Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5

With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
Bears' Arlington Park Master Plan Revealed: Maps, Plans, Graphics

Bears' Arlington Park stadium master plan revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hawk Howerton, the architecture company responsible for constructing the Bears' new stadium in Arlington Park, released a 31-page document outlining the design of the district surrounding the Bears' stadium. The first part of the plan outlines the...
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
1 Killed, 5 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Since Friday Evening

At least one person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening. A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
