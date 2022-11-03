RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward.

RIVER GROVE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO