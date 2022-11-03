Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Around a Dozen Children Evaluated After Pepper Spray Released at Zion Daycare
Around one dozen children were evaluated by first responders Monday at Lee's Family Daycare and Learning Center in Zion after a mother used pepper spray on another mother during an argument, authorities stated. At around 5 p.m., the two women got into an argument after one woman said her child...
Jones College Prep Students Hold ‘Sit In' to Demand Principal's Firing After Costume Controversy
More than 100 students at Jones College Prep took part in a sit-in protest on Monday, demanding their principal be fired in response to a video showing a student goose stepping in a German military uniform on Halloween. The costume was widely interpreted to represent a Nazi soldier. "He was...
‘He Helped So Many People:' Suburban High School Student, Soccer Standout Dies After Short Illness
The stories about their son give Jennifer and Daniel Plowman strength. The couple from Crestwood knew they had raised a good person, but they are just now learning about all the goodness their son Ryan was spreading. “He helped so many people in various ways – that I had no...
proclaimerscv.com
Mass Shooting: Drive-By Shooting Injures 14 People in Chicago
A mass shooting in Chicago occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday leaving 14 people injured including members of a family who paid tribute to their loved one who died due to cancer. Mass Shooting Incident. Police Supt. David Brown said that the mass shooting happened at California Avenue and...
Jones College Prep principal 'removed from duties' after student wears antisemitic costume
The principal of Jones College Prep has been removed from their duties for the duration of an investigation into an antisemitic costume a student wore to school on Halloween.
River Grove woman loses wedding band while handing out candy on Halloween
RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a heartbreaking Halloween for a suburban woman in River Grove after she lost her wedding band while handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. Now Nancy Cairncross and her husband, Douglas, are putting up flyers around the neighborhood, on everything from mailboxes to street signs and even the window of a nearby diner. "It sucks it's gone because there's so much sentimental of that ring," Douglas said. "That's 28 years of marriage." The Cairncrosses are asking whoever finds the ring to call them at 708-277-3276. They are offering a reward.
5 Killed, 27 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 27 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The first fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park business celebrates anniversary by donating masks
Orland Park’s EzCloud Solutions turned 10 years old this year and its owner, Victor Kress, is giving out presents rather than receiving them. Kress donated more than $100,000 worth of TR1 Respirators/masks to members of the Orland Fire Protection District, Orland Park and Orland Hills police departments, and senior volunteers in Orland Township. Earlier in the year, he gave out close to $50,000 worth of masks to responders in Tinley Park.
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025
If you miss Tuesday's total lunar eclipse, you won't get another chance to view one until 2025. (CHICAGO) In the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, Election Day, as long as the skies are clear, the moon is going to put on a show. A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the Chicago area beginning at 3:09 AM, with the peak at 4:59 AM.
NBC Chicago
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5
With winter on its way, many people will be needing to wear extra layers of clothing when they go outside. However, some people do not have the necessary funds to buy winter coats and winter boots for themselves and for their children. According to the last census, one in nine people (11.6 percent) in the United States of America live below the poverty line.
Bears' Arlington Park Master Plan Revealed: Maps, Plans, Graphics
Bears' Arlington Park stadium master plan revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hawk Howerton, the architecture company responsible for constructing the Bears' new stadium in Arlington Park, released a 31-page document outlining the design of the district surrounding the Bears' stadium. The first part of the plan outlines the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights
Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
1 Killed, 5 Wounded by Gunfire in Chicago Since Friday Evening
At least one person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening. A man was shot to death Friday night in an alley in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, 44, was in an alley about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police: Suburban man accused of stabbing roommate after being asked to turn down phone
HANOVER PARK, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after being accused of stabbing his roommate in the head. On Thursday at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Leeward Lane. Upon arrival, police located Wilfredo Gonzalez, 46, and another man, his roommate, with blood gushing from his head.
This 15-Year-Old Illinois Girl Honored for Saving Her Mom’s Life
This could have been a tragedy. Instead, it's a day to honor a 15-year-old Illinois girl who's quick thinking during her mom's medical emergency while driving likely saved both of their lives. CBS Chicago told the story of Reaghan Monahan who is a sophomore at Tinley Park High School. Her...
