ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Sound system improvements take center stage at high school

By Shannon Damiano
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrQKs_0ixwIqW800

MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School’s Jack Nicholson Theatre will be receiving a sound system upgrade thanks to the efforts of the Manasquan High School Alumni Foundation and the Liv Morro Foundation. The upgrades are slated to be installed over the November Teacher’s Conference Weekend from Nov. 10 to 13.

Approximately $62,000 of equipment for the upgrade has been purchased by Mid Atlantic Production Services, including new speakers, subwoofers, digital mixers and more. A radio frequency wireless microphone Sennheiser system, including 12 headsets, was purchased for  approximately $18,000 with the help of the Liv Morro Foundation. Drama teacher Madison Schille and students Reese Hearon, Olivia Maes, Kieran McMenaman, Mirabelle Elliott, Daniel Colon and Luca Bertinelli were honored for their efforts at a recent Board of Education meeting.

The wireless sound system is to be installed by Manasquan High School alumni Chris McKevitt, who is a senior NBC acoustic/audio engineer in New York City. Mr. McKevitt operates the sound system for each live performance of “Saturday Night Live.”

The Manasquan Board of Education Office has received an estimated quote of $250,000 for the theater sound system upgrade. The upgrades are all part of the first phase of the project, which will be completed at a total of $80,000.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Manasquan stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Related Posts Halloween Hoedown’s biggest celebration yet https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or9c2_0ixwIqW800

LAVALLETTE — The annual Halloween Harvest Hoedown, which took place the Friday before Halloween, drew in many students, parents and Read more

Toms Rivers man charged with setting vehicles ablaze in Wall https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqDHK_0ixwIqW800

WALL TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Toms River man has been charged with setting fires that destroyed six commercial vehicles in Read more

Nellie Bennett School holds gift card drive https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCig6_0ixwIqW800

POINT PLEASANT — A gift card drive was held at Nellie Bennett School from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Oct. Read more

Genevieve Nesbitt https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucShw_0ixwIqW800

Genevieve Nesbitt, age 88 of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully on November 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by her Read more

Wall girls take sectional soccer title with 2-0 win over Rumson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAO7l_0ixwIqW800

RUMSON — It was the offense the first half for Wall and the defense in the second, but an overall Read more

Manasquan man sentenced in federal drug sale case
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8Cjz_0ixwIqW800

MANASQUAN – A 30-year-old borough resident has been  sentenced to 15-plus years in prison for his role at the Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Election Day preview: 3 leaders to watch in NJ

In Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Sheriff Fred Brown has been at the helm of law enforcement for the past 12 years. He's helped keep crime down and has proactively addressed school safety by training cops and working with schools to provide security. He's a humble, measured, courageous public servant. I...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Princetonian

University announces new Wawa dining plan

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Princeton has announced that effective immediately, all students will have the option of enrolling in the new Wawa dining program. This initiative will allow students to eat all of their meals at the Wawa on 152 Alexander Road, near Princeton Station.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Missing your electric meter?

A Toms River resident says someone stole the electric meter off their home around 1:10 AM, leaving them with no electricity. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toms River Police Department. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Lottery Tickets Win Over $2M

JERSEY SHORE – A total of six winning lottery tickets were purchased in Ocean and Monmouth County, totaling to over $2,000,000. The Ocean County ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. This ticket was sold at the Wine Emporium located at 1205 Richmond Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy