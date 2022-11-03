Read full article on original website
Neisha Mcdonald
3d ago
Congratulations Chanel!! I'm a C-section mom also to both of my children. I also had complications with my first born son. I wish you joy and happiness for you and family. Love watching you on ridiculousness.
Reply
6
Lori Post
4d ago
what was high risk? my daughter tried to come at 6 months after surgery and bed rest she still was 6 weeks early barely 5 pounds spent week after birth in nice that's hi risk not gaining a few pounds of water weight
Reply(2)
2
Related
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Mama June Shannon Looks Unrecognizable in Stunning Glam Photo, Fans Accuse Her of Using ‘Filters’
Filtered? Mama June Shannon looked unrecognizable according to fans in a stunning new makeup photo, with many accusing her of using “filters” in the glam snapshot. “You don't need so much Photoshop!!!” one person commented...
Khloé Kardashian shares first photos of her baby boy
CNN — Khloé Kardashian is finally giving fans a glimpse at her baby boy. “The Kardashians” star posted the first photos of her son to social media on Sunday, in honor of Halloween. Her daughter True, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, is holding her baby brother, who is wearing a fuzzy Tigger costume. The baby boy, who she also shares with Thompson, was born in July via surrogate.
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
My boyfriend picked out a cute name for our baby girl – people were horrified when they discovered the origin
ONE couple's baby name has proven to be much more controversial than they intended when the dad-to-be revealed the unusual place he turned to for inspiration. After the dad shared the story behind his unborn child's name, he was met with a chilly reception on Reddit – where users urged him to tell his girlfriend the truth.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
ComicBook
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
Kristen Bell admits her five-year-old daughter is still in nappies
Kristen Bell is a big fan of keeping it real, and she made the revelation that her daughter was still wearing nappies at the age of five years old. While most children are toilet trained as toddlers, Bell once explained that her daughter, Delta, isn't quite there yet on her podcast series, Mansplaining with Kristen Bell.
Popculture
Fan-Favorite '90 Day Fiancé' Couple Gets Another Season of Their Spinoff
90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are back for another season of the fan-favorite couple's spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. The TLC series returns for a new season on Monday, Dec. 12, the network announced Thursday, chronicling the adventures of the expanding Brovarnik family. Loren and Alexei first entered the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé Season 3, after meeting and falling in love while Loren was in Israel on a Birthright trip, and the two are now married and handling the realities of having two young children – and another one on the way!
Rebel Wilson welcomes ‘miracle’ baby via surrogate: ‘The BEST gift’
Rebel Wilson is a mom. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced on Instagram Monday that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via surrogate. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson captioned a photo of her newborn lying down on a blanket. The “Senior Year” star said she was “forever grateful” to everyone involved in her surrogacy journey and called out her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace...
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter's Ex Melanie Martin Tearfully Reacts to News of His Death
The mother of Aaron Carter's son posted a heartbreaking video seemingly reacting to the news that the singer died Saturday morning. He was 34. Aaron's ex, Melanie Martin, posted a 2-second video on TikTok in which she's seen behind the wheel of a car crying hysterically. She didn't caption the video, but fans were quick to offer their condolences. One fan wrote, "I am so so sorry 🥺 Please remember you have the biggest part of him then anyone does and that is Prince." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong for your baby, lead prince down a better road. So many blessings your way."
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023
As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16